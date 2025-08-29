'Outstanding' Houston Cougars Defense Smothers SFA in Shutout Win
The Houston Cougars had plenty of flaws last season en route to a 4-8 finish, but for the most part, their defense was actually pretty good.
In 2024, the Cougars finished second in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (324 per game), fourth in passing yards allowed (188.8), fifth in rushing yards allowed (135.2) and fourth in points allowed (22.9). As the offense floundered, the defense kept the Cougars in more games than they would've been in otherwise.
Good news is, it looks like the defense picked up right where it left off.
Houston Cougars Blank SFA in Season Opener
Houston's defense was nothing short of suffocating in a 27-0 win over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night. As if the shutout - the Cougars' first since 2021 and first of the Willie Fritz era by extension - wasn't enough, they allowed just 155 total yards on the night, including just 40 rushing yards on 24 carries (1.6 yards per attempt). They also had two interceptions on the night.
It may have come against an FCS team, but Cougars head coach Willie Fritz was quite pleased with his defense's performance.
“Outstanding job, obviously, by the defense. It is difficult to shut a team out nowadays," Fritz told reporters after the game. "I don’t care what level you’re talking about, middle school, high school, NFL, or college. We did an excellent job not allowing them to get behind us.
"Gave up a few first downs, not very many, but we really tackled well. Played with great leverage and really, just a fine job by Coach [Austin] Armstrong, the defensive staff, but most importantly the players. We got the chance to play a lot of guys. On the front, we got the chance to play a lot of guys. Second-level linebackers, safeties as well so fantastic job by those guys."
Senior defensive back Marc Stampley III credited the Cougars' performance to their preparation throughout fall camp.
“I just felt that defensively we prepared well, going to camp the few weeks we had," Stampley said. "I felt like today we were just locked into our keys and our assignment, just doing our job, where we were just able to fly around, play fast and the game almost felt like practice.”
The Cougars will look to keep up their strong play on defense when they hit the road to face off against rival Rice on Sept. 13.