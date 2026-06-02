3 Football Recruits Who Could Commit to Houston Next

Houston football has made some noise recruiting lately, and the Cougars now have the No. 1 2027 recruiting class in the entire Big 12 Conference.

With the commitment of Springtown High School product Rome Ewell, the Cougars surpassed the Texas Tech Red Raiders with the top recruiting class in the conference.

With there being a lot of buzz around Houston football for the past year, the Cougars have three more players who could commit very soon.

3 Recruits Who Could Add to Houston’s No. 1 2027 Recruiting Class

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Xavier Muhammad

South Houston High School product Xavier Muhammad is one of the best defensive lineman recruits in the entire country.

He ranks as the No. 18 player in Texas and No. 140 nationally. He is a 4-star recruit, and he is currently committed to the University of Michigan.

While he made that commitment on May 14, he took a visit to Houston on the 28th, and head coach and Fritz and staff continue to do what they do best by giving hometown players the chance to play close to home.

There is no guarantee that he will flip, but Houston is the team to watch in his recruitment, and Muhammad could very well stay home to represent his city and play in front of his family.

Kameron Roberson

Cy Springs High School cornerback Kamerson Roberson is another guy who could end up as a Cougar as well.

He ranks as a 4-star prospect, and he is the No. 17 player in Texas. While Roberson has other strong offers from Texas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Iowa State, alongside several others, Houston has a solid chance to land the coveted prospect.

With Fritz and staff assembling a roster that can compete at the top of the Big 12 Conference, that gives players like Roberson a strong offer to stay home and play for Houston.

Antwon Sanders

The final guy who could join Houston’s 2027 class is Antwon Sanders, who ranks as a 3-star prospect from C.E. King High School.

He is currently committed to California; however, Houston could be the team to beat in this recruitment after a successful visit on May 28.

With already a crowded running back situation at Cal in the 2027 class, he would have more opportunities at the University of Houston to make an impact and stay close to home.

The theme of Fritz and staff is to go after talented Houston-area players and offer them a chance to stay home while competing in one of the best conferences in all of college football, and that offer could very well be strong enough for these players to join Houston’s 2027 class.