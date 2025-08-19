Elite 2027 4-Star CB Set to Visit Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars are on the prowl. This time, their target is top talent in the class of 2027.
Coach Willie Fritz recently emphasized the importance of recruiting by car to the program, and for his latest target, he will not have to travel outside of the Lone Star State.
The Coogs have scheduled an official visit with elite class of 2027 four-star cornerback Mikhail McCreary when they host Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 12.
Who is Coogs' target Mikhail McCreary?
Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, McCreary already holds the ideal build for a Division I cornerback heading into his junior season at Claudia Taylor Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. While he may be on the lighter side, he has two years before he gets to the collegiate level to put on some pounds.
McCreary burst onto the scene in his sophomore season after an impressive campaign. He recorded 46 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. His performance was enough to earn him the Texas District 27-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Award. According to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, McCreary sits as the No. 188 player in the nation, the 18th cornerback and the 26th best player in Texas.
On top of using his blazing speed to chase down wide receivers, McCreary is a massive asset to the Claudia Taylor Johnson track and field team. As a freshman, he recorded an 11.49-second 100m dash and a 23.20-second 200m.
If Houston wants to land McCreary, it will have to go toe-to-toe with fellow Lone Star State programs in Texas Tech, Baylor, UTSA, SMU and Texas A&M, who have all extended offers to the young cornerback. On top of the Texas programs, the Coogs will need to beat out coach Bill Belichick and North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Wisconsin, among others.
If McCreary were to commit to Houston, he would be the second player to do so in the 2027 class and the first four-star. In October, the Coogs secured a commitment from three-star wide receiver Aden Starling from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. Houston beat out Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas and Wisconsin for Starling, so there is no reason why they would not have a shot at doing it again for McCreary.
Houston is set to kick off its 2025 season on Aug. 28 when it hosts Stephen F. Austin.