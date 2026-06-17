Houston Cougars Score Huge Recruiting Win, Land Four-Star Cornerback

Head coach Willie Fritz has delivered on his promise in 2024 by continuing to “recruit the heck out of the state of Texas.”

Not only has the Cougars’ recruiting thrived in the state of Texas, but they have also done very well at keeping talented recruits home.

Houston continued its momentum in the 2027 class on Tuesday by landing a commitment from Kameron Roberson, an elite cornerback recruit from Cy Springs, Texas.

What Kameron Roberson Adds to Houston’s 2027 Class

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Roberson is a 4-star recruit out of Cy Springs High School, and he is one of the most talented defenders in the 2027 class.

He ranks as the No. 138 player nationally and the No. 20 player in the state of Texas. He is listed as the No. 16 cornerback in the class, making him one of the most sought-after secondary recruits in the entire country.

He chose the Cougars over Texas, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU and many more.

Houston has loved recruiting multi-sport athletes since Fritz took over in 2024, and Roberson is another recruit to add to the list.

While he is known for his ability on the football field, he is also a standout in track & field.

As a sophomore, he ran a 11.25 100-meter and also qualified for regionals in long jump, showcasing his unique athletic ability.

To add to his talents, he also competed in the 110 & 300-meter hurdles, excelling at both.

He rounds out his events with high jump and the 4x100-meter relay, where he was a part of the 6A State Championship-winning team in 2025.

In football, he really burst onto the scene as a junior by standing out at showcase camps across the country.

In nine games, he finished with 16 tackles, one fumble recovery, six passes deflected and one punt block.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Roberson provides Houston with a corner with size who can defend just about any receiver you throw at him.

With his background in track, he could even switch off and match up against the fastest slot receivers, and he has the ability to be a very versatile weapon in defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong’s defense.

Roberson now joins safety Tavon Bolden and corner Logan Debose as the secondary recruits in Houston’s 2027 class.

The Cougars are now up to six defensive commits so far, and that seems to be a clear focus going forward.