Houston Cougars Set for Huge Recruiting Weekend Hosting TCU
The Houston Cougars are close to wrapping up an impressive 2025 season after a rough first year under Willie Fritz last season, winning just four games. Now the Cougars currently sit with an 8-2 record and fourth in the Big 12, securing bowl eligibility midway through the year and making their way back into the national polls for the first time since 2022.
Now, with two final games of the regular season, the Coogs will look to end the already impressive year on a high note, with a chance at the Big 12 title game still mathematically possible, though they would need a lot of results to go their way.
This weekend, Houston hosts the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium for the final home game of the season and celebrates senior day, honoring its seniors who have seen plenty in their time while at Houston. While the game will be very important on the field, so will the matchup have equal importance off the field in terms of recruiting for the Cougars.
Houston Prepares for Big Recruiting Day on Saturday
With the final home game of the season this weekend, the Coogs will look to make one more lasting impression on their current commits, priority targets that Houston is looking to flip and future prospects in the 2027 class. Here's a look at who will be in the 713 against TCU per Rivals' Sam Speigelman.
Current Commits Visiting Their Future Home
In just year two, Fritz has constructed one of the best recruiting classes in Cougars history, with the Coogs' 2026 recruiting class currently standing with 18 total commits, as the No. 32 recruiting class in the nation, which is up 20 spots from a year ago and No. 4 in the Big 12, which is up seven spots per Rivals.
The headliner of Houston's 2026 class will be back in TDECU Stadium, as the newly minted No. 1 player in the nation in the 2026 class by Rivals, five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, will be at the game on Saturday.
Additionally, two of the three four-star commits Houston has, in athlete Paris Melvin and wide receiver Jayden Warren, both of whom are ranked in the top 150 prospects in the 2026 cycle, will also be in attendance to watch the Coogs take on the Horned Frogs.
Other commits like wide receiver Jeremiah Bushnell, defensive linemen Xae Fleming, offensive linemen Aaron Wolford, safety Javen Holmes, safety Dassi Abdullah, tight end Jaivion Martin, and safety Kah’ni Watts will also be on campus.
Possible Flip Targets
Even while battling throughout the 2025 season, the Cougars' work doesn't end once off the field, as they are still battling to flip a few prospects who are currently committed elsewhere. Visiting the Cougars are three-star Navy commit Tyler Covar and three-star Tulane commit Noah Abebe.
Covar, a linebacker prospect out of Magnolia, Texas, is ranked as the No. 133 player at his position and is ranked as one of the top 200 players out of Texas. And Abebe, an interior offensive linemen prospect out of Friendswood, Texas, ranks as a top 150 player at his position and ranks as the No. 215 prospect out of the Lone Star State.
Future Targets
And with the focus being on the season and the upcoming 2026 recruiting class, the Cougars are already laying the groundwork for their 2027 class, hosting visits with four-star edge rusher Kaden McCarty and four-star defensive linemen, Demarco Jenkins and Ezekiel Ayangbile this weekend.