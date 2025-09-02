How Houston’s Top Recruits Performed in Week 1
The Houston football 2026 recruiting class has a chance to be the best in UH history and is loaded with talent.
With the first week of high school football underway, let’s take a look at how Houston’s top recruits played in their season opener.
Keisean Henderson
Five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson had a dominant week one against Second Baptist and was named the Texas Private School Player of the Week.
Henderson had an 83% completion percentage and threw for 423 yards and six passing touchdowns.
He also showed his dual threat capabilities with four carries for 43 yards in Legacy’s 45-27 victory in their season opener.
Paris Melvin Jr.
Four-star athlete Paris Melvin Jr. does it all for Cypress Springs High School, and he showed his versatility in week one.
Melvin Jr. led his squad past the Fort Bend Bush Broncos in their 49-14 victory on Aug. 30 and was named the player of the game.
The 5-foot-11 athlete shined on special teams with three punt returns for 134 yards and a touchdown which ranks first in the state of Texas. He also had six carries for 30 yards and a rushing touchdown in the game.
Melvin Jr. was everywhere on defense in his first game and recorded five total tackles and two assists along with one tackle for loss.
Jayden Warren
Four-star receiver Jayden Warren showed why he is one of the top playmakers in the country in Iowa Colony’s 41-7 victory over the Stafford Spartans.
Warren led all receivers with six receptions for 103 yards. He also hauled in three touchdowns in his season debut.
The 6-foot-2 receiver continues to dominate at the high school level and is ranked as a top-25 player in Texas.
John Hebert
John Hebert is a three-star running back from Strake Jesuit High School in Houston, Texas.
Hebert flipped his previous commitment from Washington State to Houston over the summer and had a breakout junior season totaling 3,542 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.
Strake Jesuit was outmatched in their season opener against Trinity High School in a 33-7 blowout loss.
Herbert extended his streak of 14 straight games with 100 or more rushing yards with 22 carries for 118 yards in Friday’s game.
Cougars Houston Area Recruitment
In Houston’s 2026 class, six of the 16 recruits are from the Houston area and 13 are from the state of Texas.
“We are going to recruit the heck out of the state of Texas. I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” coach Willie Fritz said in his introductory press conference to UH. “The best football is played here in the state, and I know a bunch of high school coaches here and I’m excited about renewing my acquaintances with those guys.”