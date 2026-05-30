How New Houston Commit Sonny Mullen Fits With the Cougars

Houston has begun looking ahead to the future with players from the 2027 graduation class making their commitments.

Some recruits have already announced their commitments to Houston, and one of the first ones to announce their recruitment is Offensive Lineman Sonny Mullen. Mullen is a three-star prospect from Troy High School in Texas.

With this new commitment to Houston football, how will Mullen fit in with the offensive line for next season?

Houston's Offensive Line

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz coaches against the Texas Tech Raiders in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The offensive line in Houston has been lacking for some time. There have been many cases where the line breaks and the offense stalls.

With five senior offensive linemen on the roster, Willie Fritz is now in a position where the Offensive line is a high-priority role to look for in the recruitment process. With many talented linemen out of High school, it may take a little more time for linemen to commit to Houston.

With Sonny Mullen's commitment to Houston, he solves one of the biggest holes in the offensive line. He has been put in many different roles on the line, but the most consistent placement is at right tackle, a very weak point in Houston's current line.

Mullen also had many offers and paths he could've taken before choosing Houston. He had a total of 12 offers and committed to Houston after an official visit.

Coming from the class of 2027, we may not see Mullen on the collegiate turf for some time. But with his early recruitment, it sets up Houston for the future.

The impact on the rest of the recruiting class

With Mullen only being a three-star, his commitment may send waves across many recruitment boards. With multiple choices at his convenience, he could've picked any team other than Houston.

However, with his choice in Houston, it goes to show how impactful Willie Fritz has been when it comes to recruiting new talent. He has proven time and time again to get the best players for every position.

With Houston rising in the ranks of many recruits' recruiting boards, we may also see more five stars making their way to the roster. With the recent Texas Bowl win and many opportunities to develop with Fritz's coaching staff, it may have been a good choice for a young talent like Mullen to come and train in Houston.

The rest of the recruiting class is yet to commit, but with this commitment from Mullen, it seems many players are having positive thoughts on Houston.