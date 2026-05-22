Ranking Houston Football's Best Recruiting Classes From 2020 to Now

In college football, it is very well known that many players will never be on the same team for multiple years.

In order to keep track of who is new and old, many have created resources online to keep track of these recruiting classes. Many of these classes hold talented freshmen from high schools, but many also list transfers from other schools.

However, in the case of the Cougars, which class stands atop the rest and which ones become a distant memory?

6. Class of 2020

Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2020 Houston Cougars are defined as very underwhelming by many standards. The team went 3-5 for the season and had their run cut short due to major health concerns at the time.

The recruiting class also had not looked very good by many standards. The most notable player from this class is Nathaniel Dell, who would later get drafted by the Houston Texans in 2023.

5. Class of 2021

While the 2021 Houston Cougars would win the Independence Bowl, the recruiting class of 2021 would not share that same success. Many of the players ended up transferring to other schools or graduating before they could shine at Houston, making this class seem like a missed opportunity to develop these players into stars.

4. Class of 2024

The 2024 season would mark the first season without Head coach Dana Holgorsen, and instead would be led by former Head coach from Tulane, Willie Fritz. While Fritz remains a household name for many Cougar fans, the recruiting class seemed less impactful than most of the other classes.

3. Class of 2022

The class of 2022 would follow up their success from the 2021 season, with Houston winning the Independence Bowl in Louisiana. The class itself was not impressive by many standards, but it did give Houston more reputation in the portal, with many stars from big programs joining UH that year.

2. Class of 2023

The 2023 class was the last class to be recruited by Dana Holgerson, with Holgerson leaving after the season ended. The class was very impressive and had the potential to develop under Fritz in the 2024 season.

1. Class of 2025

The class of 2025 brought Houston back to life after a disastrous 4-8 record from the previous season. Many popular and great players came from this class, with Tanner Koziol, Amare Thomas, and Conner Weigman transferring to Houston.