Talented 2027 Houston Football Commit Flips to Conference Foe

Houston football has been off to an outstanding start in recruiting for its 2027 recruiting class this offseason; however, there was a little bump in the road on Thursday.

Everything was trending in the right direction for the Cougars until a talented offensive weapon made it known that he would no longer be coming to Houston.

2027 3-star wide receiver Braylon Lane announced that he would be flipping his commitment to the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday.

How Braylon Lane’s Commitment Flip Affects Houston

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz yells out to his team as they play against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane officially committed to the Cougars on March 31, 2026, and he chose Houston over several Big 12 and SEC programs.

Since his commitment, the Cyclones didn't stop recruiting, and an official visit on June 12 was enough to flip the talented wide receiver.

Lane attends C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, and he is ranked as the No. 160 player in Texas.

He also made the jump to the No. 165 nationally after his junior season, which shows why he has had a lot of interested from programs all over the country.

Lane finished his junior season with 24 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and while these aren’t eye-popping numbers, his 6-foot-2 frame and athleticism project well at the collegiate level.

The high school standout was very blunt when asked about his decision to transfer to Iowa State.

”It’s a better fit for me,” Lane told Rivals.

It’s rare to see head coach Willie Fritz miss out on a local kid who is already committed to the university, but he has been overall very successful in keeping players home.

Now, with the absence of Lane, the Cougars are down to 13 total commits in the 2027 class, which ranks No. 51 in the country.

The Cougars are also down to just six commits on the offensive side of the ball, but there is still plenty of time to build a strong class.

Houston still has Mo Poko committed in the 2027 class, who is a 3-star wide receiver from Katy Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas.

He ranks as the No. 177 player in Texas, and his play style is very similar to Lane.

All things being said, with the new era of NIL and the transfer portal, along with kids always flipping commitments, Fritz knows what he is doing and has plenty of time to find more talent at the wide receiver position.

The Cougars are coming off of their highest recruiting class in history in 2026, and Fritz and staff will look to carry over that recruiting momentum this season.