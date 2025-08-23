Two Houston Commits Earn Honors from Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Legacy the School of Sport Sciences QB Keisean Henderson (@KeiHenderson1) has been named to the 2025 Preseason 𝔻ℂ𝕋𝕏 + 𝕎𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕓𝕦𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕣 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞!@LSSSTitans | @dctf | #TXHSFB | #GoCoogs



Super Team (Offense): https://t.co/D51onfw9N3 pic.twitter.com/SLdx36WOSy