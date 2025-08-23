Two Houston Commits Earn Honors from Dave Campbell's Texas Football
Earlier this week, Dave Campbell's Texas Football released their yearly list of players on the 2025 Preseason DCTX Whataburger Super Team: Offense.
The award honors some of the top athletes in high school football and has previously gone to players who went on to excel at the highest level, including Andrew Luck, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Kyler Murray.
Beginning in November, fans across Texas will get the chance to vote for their most impactful players in high school football. Over time, a ballot of 300 nominees will be whittled down to a list of 40 players which will be announced in January 2026.
With the Houston Cougars recruiting well in recent years, it's only natural that there would be some future Cougars on the list. Some notable names include quarterback for the Legacy School of Sports Sciences, Keisean Henderson, and wide receiver for Iowa Colony High School, Jayden Warren.
Houston's Next Wave of Talent
It's no secret that Willie Fritz has changed the recruiting standard at Houston with the incoming 2026 class. Currently, the class is ranked 41st in the nation with one five-star, three four-stars and 14 three-stars. While it might not translate to immediately winning a Big 12 title, it's a huge step in the right direction for the Cougars.
Keisean Henderson- QB, Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Five-Star
Henderson, the 6-foot-3 quarterback, has separated himself as one of the country's elite with his progression in high school. In his freshman year, the future dual-threat quarterback mainly took snaps at wide receiver and totaled 74 receptions for 1,135 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also averaged a whopping 15.3 yards per catch through 12 games.
In his first year as the starting quarterback, Henderson led his team to an 8-1 record with 28 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. On the ground, he added 76 yards on 21 carries along with 4 touchdowns. While he only completed 58 percent of his passes in his sophomore year, the skills to be one of the best quarterbacks in the 2026 class were evident.
It was in 2024 that Henderson began to stand out on the national stage completing 65.7 percent of his passes. He totaled nearly 2700 yards in the air with 25 touchdowns while adding 347 yards on the ground with 7 rushing touchdowns.
Henderson comes into the 2025 high school season as the quarterback on the 2025 Preseason DCTX Whataburger Super Team
Jayden Warren- WR, Iowa Colony High School, Four-Star
Warren, a four-star wide receiver at Iowa Colony High School, has had a different route to his commitment than Henderson. Warren saw very limited action as a sophomore with only 7 receptions for 140 yards and 4 touchdowns. Yes, you read that right. Four of the sophomore's receptions went for touchdowns.
After his 2023 season, Warren was a proven speed-threat and the Iowa Colony coaching staff were going to make the most of it. In his junior season, Warren caught 26 passes for 613 yards and 14 touchdowns. While these absurd stats may not translate to the college level, Warren's speed is something that can take the top off of defenses.
Warren committed to Houston back in July over schools like TCU, SMU, Alabama, and Arizona. The wide receiver earned Second Team Honors on the 2025 Preseason DCTX Whataburger Super Team.