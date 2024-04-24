Illinois' Brad Underwood Backs Coleman Hawkins Testing The NBA Waters
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had nothing but praise for former player Coleman Hawkins, who has decided to pursue an NBA career.
Hawkins, who played four years in Champaign, could have returned for another season with the Illini but is entering the NBA Draft.
"It's no different than it was a year ago," Underwood said. "Coleman had a fantastic year. I think from a mental side of things, I think Coleman achieved a great deal. I don't know how much more he can gain from the college game."
Last season, Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. The Illini finished 29-9, winning the Big Ten tournament. They advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion UConn.
"As he goes through his process, I think he'll be more aware of what that process is and he'll succeed," Underwood said. "For a guy who played a little less than 100 percent because of that knee, he just had a fabulous year. If he chooses to go, I'll be 100 percent on board with that because he had such a great year."
On Tuesday, Hawkins showed his appreciation to Illinois on a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I want to start off by saying thank you to the University of Illinois, our coaching staff and my teammates for giving me an opportunity that I will be forever grateful for," Hawkins wrote. "
I also want to thank the fans who have believed in me and supported me from Day One. Everyone who has been a part of my college journey has helped build it into a special one. At this time, I feel comfortable enough to move on and start a new journey. I am 100% set on the 2024 NBA Draft. Fighting for this program for the last 3 years has been an honor, but all good things must come to an end. I-L-L."