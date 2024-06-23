Five-Star Forward Will Riley Announces Commitment To Illinois Fighting Illini
The Illinois Fighting Illini landed a huge talent on Saturday afternoon with five-star forward Will Riley announcing his commitment.
Riley chose between Illinois, Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, and the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League (NBL). The Canadian forward is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the 2025 class according to 247sports, behind the likes of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darius Acuff Jr.
At 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, Riley thrives in isolation situations, using his athleticism to fight through contact on his way to the basket. He has a smooth jump shot, which he's not afraid to show off regardless of the situation. How his defense will hold up along with a bit of inconsistency in his outside shot are the biggest questions as Riley prepares for the next level.
Also in the Illini's 2025 recruitment class is guard Jeremiah Fears from AZ Compass. He recently completed helping U19 Team USA win FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina. Fellow Illini recruit Morez Johnson, who will enroll this fall, was also on the team.
After falling to the eventual champion UConn Huskies in the NCAA Tournament last season, the Illini are loading up on talent for years to come.
The Illini are still chasing another top recruit, the 6-foot-4 Jasper Johnson, who is rated the No. 10 player in the country by 247Sports. He is set to begin his senior year at Link Academy in Missouri. Like former Illini guard Terrence Shannon, Johnson is left-handed and known for his athleticism and ability to get to the rim.
Underwood has to put in a lot of work to land Johnson. He is being strongly coveted by North Carolina and Kentucky. He also has an upcoming visit at Alabama later this week.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.