Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer Growing More Comfortable In The Offense
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer admits he's still adjusting to being the starting quarterback since transferring from Mississippi.
But if Saturday's spring game was any indication, it appears he's gaining more comfort in his new surrounding. Altmyer completed 10 of 14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns at Memorial Stadium in the one half he played.
"That's kind of the deal with me, being more assertive, more urgent in my game," Altmyer said. "It comes with a lot of things. It comes with reps. It comes with being more comfortable with what I'm doing ... I'm excited to move forward and looking forward to the fall and being able to showcase it."
Last year he threw for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine starts. The hope is Altmyer has a better grasp of the offense entering this season.
"Just the awareness he had and the game around him," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "I think he's grown a lot ... his composure in the huddle."
Altmyer said he hopes the progression continues.
"It was practice 15 for us. I know everyone says it's the spring game, but at the end of the day, it is practice 15," Altmyer said. "We're trying to get a lot out of it, trying to learn, trying to be efficient with what we're doing. I had a lot of fun out there. It was a little cold and a little windy, but it was fun to be out there, score a few touchdowns, and see guys flying around."