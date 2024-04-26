ESPN's Adam Schefter Calls Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton One Of Best Available Players On Second Day Of NFL Draft

Among the players available for Friday night:



DT Jer'Zhan Newton

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

OL Zach Frazier

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB Cooper DeJean

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

WR Adonai Mitchell

WR Ladd McConkey

WR Keon Coleman

DT Braden Fiske

LB Edgerrin Cooper

LB Junior Colson

QB…