Mock NBA Drafts Have Illinois' Terrence Shannon In Late Lottery To Second Round
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon has two months to prepare for the NBA Draft.
Last season Shannon led the Illini to the Elite Eight, falling to eventual champion UConn. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American. Now, it's up to the scouts to determine where he fits at the next level.
There was talk of Shannon going in the lottery but mock drafts tend to think otherwise. He has been projected to go anywhere from the top 10 to the second round. Part of the reason could be Shannon is still dealing with rape allegations from last September. He was suspended six games before being reinstated in January. A preliminary hearing is set for May.
Here's a look at some of the mock drafts:
CBS Sports -- No. 28 to Denver Nuggets
"Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play."
NBAdraft.net -- No. 9 to Houston Rockets
The Ringer -- No. 32 to Utah Jazz
"Shannon had a stellar NCAA tournament until Castle dominated him in the Elite Eight. In this mock, they’d become teammates. Danny Ainge has a thing for spark-plug scorers, which was the logic behind the Brice Sensabaugh pick last year. Shannon would be drafted with similar hopes for his future."
Sports Illustrated -- San Antonio Spurs at No. 35
USA Today did not have Shannon going in the first round