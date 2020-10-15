Dodgers, Astros Stay Alive: Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Thursday

Watch baseball long enough, and you'll see something you've never seen before. If you were tuned in Wednesday night, that happened again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored 11 runs in the first inning of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, setting a postseason record on their way to an easy 15-3 win. With their backs to the wall, they came out swinging, and now they're right back in the series with Game 4 coming tonight with ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound.

The Dodgers looked like they might threaten the all-time playoff record for runs scored — 23 by the Boston Red Sox in 1999 — but were held scoreless in the final six innings.

There is also history in the making in the American League. Tampa Bay lost Game 4 to Houston, but Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena hit another home run. That's five now in the postseason, second-most ever by a rookie, tying Chicago Cubs star Kyle Schwarber. Only Evan Longoria has ever hit more, banging out six in 2008.

The red-hot outfielder added to his amazing accomplishments Wednesday with a fourth-inning home run that was his fifth in 11 postseason games, though he also struck out three times.

With 19 hits now in the postseason, Arozarena is now only three hits away from Derek Jeter’s rookie record of 22 hits in 1996.

MLB announced the game times for the remainder of both the ALCS and NLCS. Here's the schedule and the series recaps:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, RAYS 2, ASTROS 1: Blake Snell allowed only a first-inning home run, going five innings and then let the bullpen do its thing in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Houston. Snell struggled with his control, but kept working out of jams. Four bullpen pitchers threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. The Rays tied the game in the fourth inning on a Randy Arozarena home run and won it on Mike Zunino's single in the fifth. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0.)

if necessary If we get to Game 6, look for a rematch of Game 1, when Tampa Bay's Blake Snell beat Houston's Framber Valdez. Game 7, Saturday 8:37 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TBS):

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, BRAVES 5, DODGERS 1: The Braves broke a tie in the ninth inning, scoring four times thanks to home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies to break the game open. The Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this season (43-17), lost in the postseason for the first time after five straight wins. Starter Max Fried was great for Atlanta, allowing just one run and striking out nine over six innings. Three relievers pitched three hitless innings to grab the early lead in the series. (Atlanta leads series 1-0.)

, if necessary Game 6, Saturday 4:38 p.m. ET , if necessary (TV: FoxSports1):

, if necessary Game 7, Sunday 8:15 p.m ET, if necessary (TV: FoxSports1 or FOX):

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins