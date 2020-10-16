Astros Survive Again; Playoff Game Times, TV, Pitching Matchups for Friday

When Carlos Correa strolled out of the dugout to get ready to bat in the bottom of the ninth, he had only a few words for Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

"Walk off,'' he said with a smile.

Baker said, "Go ahead on, man,'' and that's exactly what Correa did. The shortstop hit a home run off nasty Tampa Bay reliever Nick Anderson to give the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of their American League Championship Series.

"Boy, that was very crucial," Baker said. Was it ever. It kept the Astros alive, and now they can head into the final two games of the series feeling good about having their two best starters ready to go on full rest.

Correa admitted he called the home run shot, and said a mid-game adjustment had a lot to do with it.

"Anderson is a great pitcher and I don't mean no disrespect when I call my shot," Correa said. "It's just that after my second at-bat, I went in the cage. [Hitting coach Alex] Cintron called me and told me a couple of things that made my swing feel great.

"I was like, 'Wow, this feels good,' So when I went into that at-bat, I told (Jose) Altuva walking off the field, I said, 'I'm going to end it.'"

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a game winning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning during Game 5. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

In the NLCS, the Braves bounce back to take a 3-1 series lead, which makes Friday night extra special for Major League Baseball, which could have two elimination games tonight.

Here's the schedule and the series recaps:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, RAYS 2, ASTROS 1: Blake Snell allowed only a first-inning home run, going five innings and then let the bullpen do its thing in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Houston. Snell struggled with his control, but kept working out of jams. Four bullpen pitchers threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. The Rays tied the game in the fourth inning on a Randy Arozarena home run and won it on Mike Zunino's single in the fifth. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0.)

Blake Snell allowed only a first-inning home run, going five innings and then let the bullpen do its thing in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Houston. Snell struggled with his control, but kept working out of jams. Four bullpen pitchers threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. The Rays tied the game in the fourth inning on a Randy Arozarena home run and won it on Mike Zunino's single in the fifth. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0.) Game 2, RAYS 4, ASTROS 2: Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run in the first inning after an error and made a tremendous catch while falling over the wall to help Tampa Bay beat Houston, 4-2. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. was really good, but was victimized by his own defense, which made two errors. He pitched seven innings and struck out 11. Charlie Morton got the win for the Rays, pitching five scoreless innings. Houston had plenty of chances to score, but left 11 men on base. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-0.)

Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run in the first inning after an error and made a tremendous catch while falling over the wall to help Tampa Bay beat Houston, 4-2. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. was really good, but was victimized by his own defense, which made two errors. He pitched seven innings and struck out 11. Charlie Morton got the win for the Rays, pitching five scoreless innings. Houston had plenty of chances to score, but left 11 men on base. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-0.) Game 3, RAYS 5, ASTROS 2: Tampa Bay took advantage of another Jose Altuve error and exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. Ryan Yarbrough went five innings for the Rays to get the win, and the bullpen pitched four scoreless innings. For the third straight night, Houston squandered all sorts of scoring opportunities, leaving 10 men on base. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0.)

Tampa Bay took advantage of another Jose Altuve error and exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. Ryan Yarbrough went five innings for the Rays to get the win, and the bullpen pitched four scoreless innings. For the third straight night, Houston squandered all sorts of scoring opportunities, leaving 10 men on base. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0.) Game 4, ASTROS 4, RAYS 3: Jose Altuve hit another first-inning home run and George Springer hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to break a tie, as the Astros won to keep the series alive. Zach Greinke pitched six innings and allowed only two runs to pick up the win for Houston, beating Tampa Bay star Tyler Glasnow.

Jose Altuve hit another first-inning home run and George Springer hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to break a tie, as the Astros won to keep the series alive. Zach Greinke pitched six innings and allowed only two runs to pick up the win for Houston, beating Tampa Bay star Tyler Glasnow. Game 5, ASTROS 4, Rays 3: Carlos Correa hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Astros their second-straight win and keep the series alive. Houston survived a bullpen day by trotting out five straight rookie pitchers, and they got the job done, pitching a combined 6 2/3 innings and allowing only two runs. Nick Anderson, who allowed only one earned run all year over 16 2/3 innings, took the loss for Tampa Bay,

Carlos Correa hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Astros their second-straight win and keep the series alive. Houston survived a bullpen day by trotting out five straight rookie pitchers, and they got the job done, pitching a combined 6 2/3 innings and allowing only two runs. Nick Anderson, who allowed only one earned run all year over 16 2/3 innings, took the loss for Tampa Bay, *** Game 6, Friday, 6:07 p.m. ET if necessary (TV: TBS): We have a rematch of Game 1 starters in this critical game when Tampa Bay's Blake Snell squares off against Houston's Framber Valdez. Snell was great after allowing a first-inning homer in the opener and the 2018 Cy Young Award winner comes in on full rest. He struggled with his control a bit in Game 1, and will need to be more sharp Friday night. Valdez, a full-time starter for the first time in 2020, has been very good in the postseason. He's pitched 18 innings in three starts, and has a 2.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

if necessary We have a rematch of Game 1 starters in this critical game when Tampa Bay's squares off against Houston's Snell was great after allowing a first-inning homer in the opener and the 2018 Cy Young Award winner comes in on full rest. He struggled with his control a bit in Game 1, and will need to be more sharp Friday night. Valdez, a full-time starter for the first time in 2020, has been very good in the postseason. He's pitched 18 innings in three starts, and has a 2.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts. Game 7, Saturday 8:37 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TBS): The Astros said repeatedly on Friday that they weren't ready to go home, and if they can force a Game 7, they'll have ace Lance McCullers Jr. ready to go on full rest. The Rays will be able to counter with Charlie Morton, who won Game 2 and is known as a big-game pitcher. For instance, he won Game 7 of the 2017 World Series when he pitched for the Astros.

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, BRAVES 5, DODGERS 1: The Braves broke a tie in the ninth inning, scoring four times thanks to home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies to break the game open. The Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this season (43-17), lost in the postseason for the first time after five straight wins. Starter Max Fried was great for Atlanta, allowing just one run and striking out nine over six innings. Three relievers pitched three hitless innings to grab the early lead in the series. (Atlanta leads series 1-0.)

The Braves broke a tie in the ninth inning, scoring four times thanks to home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies to break the game open. The Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this season (43-17), lost in the postseason for the first time after five straight wins. Starter Max Fried was great for Atlanta, allowing just one run and striking out nine over six innings. Three relievers pitched three hitless innings to grab the early lead in the series. (Atlanta leads series 1-0.) Game 2, BRAVES 8, DODGERS 7: Ian Anderson, a 22-year-old rookie, continued his consecutive scoreless innings streak and the Braves survived a ninth-inning scare to beat the Dodgers. Anderson pitched four stressful innings, walking five but not allowing a run. He's now gone 15 2/3 innings without giving up a run in the playoffs. Freddie Freeman was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a homer and Ozzie Albies was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. The Dodgers, who trailed 7-0 at one point, scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to make it interesting, but A.J. Pollock grounded out to end the game with a man on third. (Atlanta leads series 2-0.)

Ian Anderson, a 22-year-old rookie, continued his consecutive scoreless innings streak and the Braves survived a ninth-inning scare to beat the Dodgers. Anderson pitched four stressful innings, walking five but not allowing a run. He's now gone 15 2/3 innings without giving up a run in the playoffs. Freddie Freeman was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a homer and Ozzie Albies was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. The Dodgers, who trailed 7-0 at one point, scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to make it interesting, but A.J. Pollock grounded out to end the game with a man on third. (Atlanta leads series 2-0.) Game 3, DODGERS 15, BRAVES 3: Right-hander Kyle Wright got pummeled in the first inning, allowing seven runs before getting yanked with just two outs in the inning. Los Angeles set a playoff record with 11 runs in the first, cruising to an easy victory. Dodgers starter Julio Urias was really good, going five innings and allowing just one run and three hits.

Right-hander Kyle Wright got pummeled in the first inning, allowing seven runs before getting yanked with just two outs in the inning. Los Angeles set a playoff record with 11 runs in the first, cruising to an easy victory. Dodgers starter Julio Urias was really good, going five innings and allowing just one run and three hits. Game 4, BRAVES 10, DODGERS 2: The Braves bounced back nicely after that Game 3 blowout, beating Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to take control of the series once again. Marcell Ozuna had a huge night for the Braves, going 4-for-5 from the plate, with two home runs and four RBIs. Rookie pitcher Bryse Wilson was brilliant for the Braves, going six innings and allowing just one run and one hit all night long. It was an impressive performance for the 22-year-old, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 27. "That was 100 percent a dream come true, especially to do it against someone so established like Clayton Kershaw is,'' Wilson said. "I'm just glad I could help us get a win. I knew how important it was.''

The Braves bounced back nicely after that Game 3 blowout, beating Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to take control of the series once again. Marcell Ozuna had a huge night for the Braves, going 4-for-5 from the plate, with two home runs and four RBIs. Rookie pitcher Bryse Wilson was brilliant for the Braves, going six innings and allowing just one run and one hit all night long. It was an impressive performance for the 22-year-old, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 27. "That was 100 percent a dream come true, especially to do it against someone so established like Clayton Kershaw is,'' Wilson said. "I'm just glad I could help us get a win. I knew how important it was.'' *** Game 5, Friday 9:08 p.m. ET , (TV: FoxSports1): Right-hander Dustin May will get the start for the Dodgers, who need a win to stay alive. He was 3-1 in the regular season in 10 starts, with a 2.57 ERA. In the postseason, he's pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in three relief appearances, allowing just one hit and striking out six. Atlanta did not announce a starter after Thursday's game, but we'll update our matchup later in the day when it is announced. It's likely a bullpen day for the Braves, especially since they are ahead in the series and won't feel the need to rush Game 1 starter Max Fried on three days' rest.

, Right-hander will get the start for the Dodgers, who need a win to stay alive. He was 3-1 in the regular season in 10 starts, with a 2.57 ERA. In the postseason, he's pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in three relief appearances, allowing just one hit and striking out six. Atlanta did not announce a starter after Thursday's game, but we'll update our matchup later in the day when it is announced. It's likely a bullpen day for the Braves, especially since they are ahead in the series and won't feel the need to rush Game 1 starter Max Fried on three days' rest. Game 6, Saturday 4:38 p.m. ET , if necessary (TV: FoxSports1):

, if necessary Game 7, Sunday 8:15 p.m ET, if necessary (TV: FoxSports1 or FOX):

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.) Game 2, Rays 7, Yankees 5: Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yankees in just five innings and earned the win in Tampa Bay's 7-5 victory. The Rays' bullpen was very good, too, allowing just one run and two hits over four innings, racking up eight more strikeouts. The Yankees' 18 strikeouts were a postseason record for a nine-inning game. Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers for New York. (Series tied 1-1).

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yankees in just five innings and earned the win in Tampa Bay's 7-5 victory. The Rays' bullpen was very good, too, allowing just one run and two hits over four innings, racking up eight more strikeouts. The Yankees' 18 strikeouts were a postseason record for a nine-inning game. Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers for New York. (Series tied 1-1). Game 3, Rays 8, Yankees 4: The Rays' Randy Arozarena is turning into a superstar right before our eyes. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie hit a home run for the third straight day and went 3-for-4 in the Rays' second-consecutive win. He has 11 hits in the Rays' first four playoff games, which ties a major-league record. Starter Charlie Morton went five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six, and the vaunted Tampa Bay bullpen took it from there. (Tampa Bay leads series, 2-1)

The Rays' Randy Arozarena is turning into a superstar right before our eyes. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie hit a home run for the third straight day and went 3-for-4 in the Rays' second-consecutive win. He has 11 hits in the Rays' first four playoff games, which ties a major-league record. Starter Charlie Morton went five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six, and the vaunted Tampa Bay bullpen took it from there. (Tampa Bay leads series, 2-1) Game 4, Yankees 5, Rays 1: Gleybar Torres hit a two-run homer, Jordan Montgomery pitched four solid innings, and the Yankees bullpen was perfect, pitching five hitless innings to beat the Rays and send the series to a deciding fifth game. Former Indiana star got the last four outs for Tampa Bay, allowing one run and three hits in his first outing since Sept. 26.

Gleybar Torres hit a two-run homer, Jordan Montgomery pitched four solid innings, and the Yankees bullpen was perfect, pitching five hitless innings to beat the Rays and send the series to a deciding fifth game. Former Indiana star got the last four outs for Tampa Bay, allowing one run and three hits in his first outing since Sept. 26. Game 5, Rays 2, Yankees 1: Austin Meadows hit a home run off Gerrit Cole and reserve Mike Brosseau homered off of Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth to lead Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win. The Rays won the series 3-2, and that was after dominating the Yankees 8-2 during the regular season.

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.) Game 2, Astros 5, A's 2: The Astros got an outstanding starter from Framber Valdez, who went seven innings and allowed only two runs in the 5-2 win. George Springer had another huge night at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs. He's had six hits in the first two games to help give Houston a commanding lead. (Houston leads series, 2-0.)

The Astros got an outstanding starter from Framber Valdez, who went seven innings and allowed only two runs in the 5-2 win. George Springer had another huge night at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs. He's had six hits in the first two games to help give Houston a commanding lead. (Houston leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, A's 9, Astros 7: Oakland kept its season alive with a huge rally from three runs down, tying the game on a three-run homer from Chad Pinder in the seventh and then scoring two runs in the eighth on sacrifice flys. Closer Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings to get in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. (Houston leads series, 2-1.)

Oakland kept its season alive with a huge rally from three runs down, tying the game on a three-run homer from Chad Pinder in the seventh and then scoring two runs in the eighth on sacrifice flys. Closer Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings to get in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. (Houston leads series, 2-1.) Game 4, Astros 11, A's 6): Michael Brantley hit two home runs and a worn-out Houston bullpen closed out the deal as the Astros won the series and moved on to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season. Carlos Correa had a three-run homer for Houston to give them the lead after behind 3-0.

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0) Game 2, Dodgers 6, Padres 5: Clayton Kershaw pitched six solid innings and the Dodgers survived a ninth-inning scare to put the Padres in a big hole. Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers and saved a home run with a great catch over the wall. Corey Seager was 3-for-4, with two doubles. (Los Angeles leads series, 2-0.)

Clayton Kershaw pitched six solid innings and the Dodgers survived a ninth-inning scare to put the Padres in a big hole. Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers and saved a home run with a great catch over the wall. Corey Seager was 3-for-4, with two doubles. (Los Angeles leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, Dodgers 12, Padres 3: San Diego finally ran out of arms and got pounded by the Dodgers, who completed the sweep with a 14-hit performance. Catcher Will Smith led the way, going 5-for-6 with three RBIs. Cody Bellinger had three hits and 3 RBIs, as well.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins