Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Baseball's Championship Series

Major League Baseball's two championship series are now set, and the American League gets things started when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros.

The National League series starts on Monday between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This round is the best-of-seven, and will be played at neutral sites, much like the division series were. The American League games will be plated at Petco Park in San Diego. The National League series is at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Tampa Bay and Houston met in the playoffs last year, with Houston winning the AL division series 3-2. But they had Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in their rotation last year, and Houston is having to piece things together this year. Tampa Bay is favored in the series.

Former Indiana pitcher Aaron Slegers is on Tampa Bay's 28-man roster for the ALCS. With no off days, Tampa Bay likely will do have at least two bullpen days.

Here's the schedule:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, Sunday, 7:37 p.m. ET (TV: TBS): Houston will start Framber Valdez in the series opener, He was 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA during the regular season, and has won both of his starts in the playoffs, beating Minnesota 4-1 and Oakland 5-2. In the postseason, he's pitched 12 innings and allowed only two runs and seven hits, good for a 1.50 ERA in the postseason. For Tampa Bay, 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell will start. He was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA during the regular season. He beat Toronto in the first round by allowing only one hit and no runs in 5 2/3 innings, but lost Game 1 to the New York Yankees on Monday. He is pitching on five days' rest.

Game 4, Wednesday. Time TBA

Game 5, Thursday. Time TBA

Game 6, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 7, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, Monday. 8:08 p.m. ET (TV: FOX): These two teams are cruising through the playoffs, with each winning five straight game. Atlanta's pitching has been tremendous, with four shutouts in five games, tying an MLB record. Max Fried will pitch the opener for the Braves. He was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in the regular season and pitched seven shutout innings against Cincinnati in the wild card run. He's the only starter to give up any runs, getting roughed up for four against Miami, but the Braves came back and won 9-5. Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers. He was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in the regular season. He's gone four innings in each of his two playoff starts, without a decision. He's allowed three runs and five hits total thus far.

Pitchers Ian Anderson for Atlanta vs. Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. Game 3, Wednesday. Time TBA: Pitchers Kyle Wright for Braves; Dodgers TBA.

Pitchers Kyle Wright for Braves; Dodgers TBA. Game 4, Thursday. Time TBA

Game 5, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 6, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 7, Sunday, if necessary. Time TBA

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

