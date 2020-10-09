Baseball Game Times, TV: Yankees Beat Rays to Force Deciding 5th Game

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have been bitter rivals in the American League East, and they've played more than 400 games since the Rays joined the league as an expansion team in 1998.

But they've never played a game as important as they will on Friday night.

The Yankees won Game 4 of their AL divisional series on Thursday, winning 5-1 to force a deciding Game 5 on Friday night in San Diego. New York ace Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324-million contract in the offseason, will start for the Yankees.

In Game 1, Cole won 9-3 as the Yankees hit four home runs. But the Rays will counter with Tyler Glasnow, who won Game 2, striking out 10 batters in just five innings. Cole is pitching on three days' rest, which he's never done before. Glasnow is pitching on two days' rest.

"I haven't really talked about innings or anything like that, I just know that I'm starting,'' Glasnow said. "But I feel good about it, I'm excited and I'm just ready to come out and pitch."

We're down to one game now. Here's Friday's game times, with TV information and starting pitchers, plus a complete review of everything that's happened in each series so far:

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.) Game 2, Rays 7, Yankees 5: Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yankees in just five innings and earned the win in Tampa Bay's 7-5 victory. The Rays' bullpen was very good, too, allowing just one run and two hits over four innings, racking up eight more strikeouts. The Yankees' 18 strikeouts were a postseason record for a nine-inning game. Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers for New York. (Series tied 1-1).

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 Yankees in just five innings and earned the win in Tampa Bay's 7-5 victory. The Rays' bullpen was very good, too, allowing just one run and two hits over four innings, racking up eight more strikeouts. The Yankees' 18 strikeouts were a postseason record for a nine-inning game. Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers for New York. (Series tied 1-1). Game 3, Rays 8, Yankees 4: The Rays' Randy Arozarena is turning into a superstar right before our eyes. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie hit a home run for the third straight day and went 3-for-4 in the Rays' second-consecutive win. He has 11 hits in the Rays' first four playoff games, which ties a major-league record. Starter Charlie Morton went five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six, and the vaunted Tampa Bay bullpen took it from there. (Tampa Bay leads series, 2-1)

The Rays' Randy Arozarena is turning into a superstar right before our eyes. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie hit a home run for the third straight day and went 3-for-4 in the Rays' second-consecutive win. He has 11 hits in the Rays' first four playoff games, which ties a major-league record. Starter Charlie Morton went five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six, and the vaunted Tampa Bay bullpen took it from there. (Tampa Bay leads series, 2-1) Game 4, Yankees 5, Rays 1: Gleybar Torres hit a two-run homer, Jordan Montgomery pitched four solid innings, and the Yankees bullpen was perfect, pitching five hitless innings to beat the Rays and send the series to a deciding fifth game.

Gleybar Torres hit a two-run homer, Jordan Montgomery pitched four solid innings, and the Yankees bullpen was perfect, pitching five hitless innings to beat the Rays and send the series to a deciding fifth game. *** Game 5, Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET, (TV: TNT): Ace Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees, and the Rays are going with Tyler Glasnow on two days' rest, with Game 1 starter Blake Snell ready to go behind him. Glasnow won Game 2, striking out 10 in just five innings.

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.) Game 2, Astros 5, A's 2: The Astros got an outstanding starter from Framber Valdez, who went seven innings and allowed only two runs in the 5-2 win. George Springer had another huge night at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs. He's had six hits in the first two games to help give Houston a commanding lead. (Houston leads series, 2-0.)

The Astros got an outstanding starter from Framber Valdez, who went seven innings and allowed only two runs in the 5-2 win. George Springer had another huge night at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in three runs. He's had six hits in the first two games to help give Houston a commanding lead. (Houston leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, A's 9, Astros 7: Oakland kept its season alive with a huge rally from three runs down, tying the game on a three-run homer from Chad Pinder in the seventh and then scoring two runs in the eighth on sacrifice flys. Closer Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings to get in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. (Houston leads series, 2-1.)

Oakland kept its season alive with a huge rally from three runs down, tying the game on a three-run homer from Chad Pinder in the seventh and then scoring two runs in the eighth on sacrifice flys. Closer Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings to get in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out four. (Houston leads series, 2-1.) Game 4, Astros 11, A's 6): Michael Brantley hit two home runs and a worn-out Houston bullpen closed out the deal as the Astros won the series and moved on to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season. Carlos Correa had a three-run homer for Houston to give them the lead after behind 3-0.

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0) Game 2, Dodgers 6, Padres 5: Clayton Kershaw pitched six solid innings and the Dodgers survived a ninth-inning scare to put the Padres in a big hole. Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers and saved a home run with a great catch over the wall. Corey Seager was 3-for-4, with two doubles. (Los Angeles leads series, 2-0.)

Clayton Kershaw pitched six solid innings and the Dodgers survived a ninth-inning scare to put the Padres in a big hole. Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers and saved a home run with a great catch over the wall. Corey Seager was 3-for-4, with two doubles. (Los Angeles leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, Dodgers 12, Padres 3: San Diego finally ran out of arms and got pounded by the Dodgers, who completed the sweep with a 14-hit performance. Catcher Will Smith led the way, going 5-for-6 with three RBIs. Cody Bellinger had three hits and 3 RBIs, as well.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

All games played at Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Game 1, Braves 9, Marlins 5: The Braves came from behind with a six-run explosion in the seventh inning to take down the Marlins in the season opener. Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two walks, driving in four runs. Robert Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna also had multi-hit games for the Braves. (Atlanta leads series, 1-0). '



The Braves came from behind with a six-run explosion in the seventh inning to take down the Marlins in the season opener. Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two walks, driving in four runs. Robert Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna also had multi-hit games for the Braves. (Atlanta leads series, 1-0). ' Game 2, Braves 2, Marlins 0: The Braves' pitching continues to dominate in the playoffs, getting their third shutout in four games to take a commanding lead. Rookie Ian Anderson went 5 2/3 innings and struck out eight, and the bullpen took it from there, pitching 3 1/3 innings without even allowing a hit. (Atlanta leads series, 2-0.)

The Braves' pitching continues to dominate in the playoffs, getting their third shutout in four games to take a commanding lead. Rookie Ian Anderson went 5 2/3 innings and struck out eight, and the bullpen took it from there, pitching 3 1/3 innings without even allowing a hit. (Atlanta leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, Braves 7, Marlins 0: The Braves' Kyle Wright pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits as the Braves pitched their fourth shutout in five playoff games. Atlanta became the second team in history to throw four shutouts in the first five playoff games, joining the 1905 New York Giants behind Hall of Famers Christy Mathewson and Joe McGinnity.

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, Monday. Time TBA

Game 2, Tuesday. Time TBA

Game 3, Wednesday. Time TBA

Game 4, Thursday. Time TBA

Game 5, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 6, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 7, Sunday, if necessary. Time TBA

ALCS: Astros vs. Rays/Yankees Winner