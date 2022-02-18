Big Ten Baseball: Hoosiers Picked to Finish 6th in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Big Ten baseball coaches released their preseason poll on Thursday, and Nebraska is their choice to win the 2022 league title. Indiana was picked to finish sixth. The season starts for all 13 schools on Friday.

The 2022 college baseball season begins on Friday, and Nebraska was picked to win the Big Ten in a poll of conference coaches. Indiana was picked to finish sixth.

The 13 league coaches all picked their top six teams. Nebraska was No. 1, followed b y Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana.

Nebraska, last year's regular season champion, is the only Big Ten team ranked in the major national college baseball polls. The Huskers are ranked No. 20 by Baseball America, No. 22 by Perfect Game and No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's (NCBWA) preseason poll.

The Big Ten played a league-only schedule in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, and Nebraska won the league with a 31-12 record. Maryland was second, Michigan third and Indiana and Iowa tied for fourth. The Hoosiers were 26-18 a year ago.

The league also released its preseason honors, with three players selected from each team. (Note: Wisconsin does not field a baseball team.)

2022 BIG TEN BASEBALL PRESEASON HONORS LIST