Big Ten Baseball: Hoosiers Picked to Finish 6th in Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2022 college baseball season begins on Friday, and Nebraska was picked to win the Big Ten in a poll of conference coaches. Indiana was picked to finish sixth.
The 13 league coaches all picked their top six teams. Nebraska was No. 1, followed b y Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana.
Nebraska, last year's regular season champion, is the only Big Ten team ranked in the major national college baseball polls. The Huskers are ranked No. 20 by Baseball America, No. 22 by Perfect Game and No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's (NCBWA) preseason poll.
The Big Ten played a league-only schedule in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, and Nebraska won the league with a 31-12 record. Maryland was second, Michigan third and Indiana and Iowa tied for fourth. The Hoosiers were 26-18 a year ago.
Read More
The league also released its preseason honors, with three players selected from each team. (Note: Wisconsin does not field a baseball team.)
2022 BIG TEN BASEBALL PRESEASON HONORS LIST
- ILLINOIS: Branden Comia, junior shortstop; Justin Janas, junior infielder; Cole Kirschsieper, junior pitcher.
- INDIANA: Matthew Ellis, junior catcher; Phillip Glasser, junior shortstop; John Modugno, junior pitcher.
- IOWA: Adam Mazur, sophomore pitcher; Dylan Nedved, senior pitcher; Iowa Peyton Williams, sophomore first base.
- MARYLAND: Chris Alleyne, senior pitcher; Nick Dean, junior pitcher; Matt Shaw, sophomore infielder.
- MICHIGAN: Ted Burton, junior infielder; Clark Elliott, junior outfielder; Cam Weston, junior pitcher.
- MICHIGAN STATE: Trent Farquhar, sophomore second base; Mitch Jebb, sophomore shortstop; Zaid Walker, junior outfielder.
- MINNESOTA: Sam Ireland, junior pitcher/outfielder; Chase Stanke, senior catcher; Ronald Sweeny, senior first base.
- NEBRASKA: Max Anderson, sophomore third base; Kyle Perry, senior pitcher; Shay Schanaman, senior pitcher.
- NORTHWESTERN: Anthony Calarco, senior infielder; Michael Doherty, senior pitcher; Stephen Hrustich, junior catcher/infielder.
- OHIO STATE: TJ Brock, senior pitcher; Zach Dezenzo, senior shortstop; Ethan Hammerberg, junior pitcher.
- PENN STATE: Travis Luensmann, sophomore pitcher; Johnny Piacentino, junior outfielder; Matt Wood, junior catcher.
- PURDUE: Mike Bolton, junior outfielder; Paul Toetz, sophomore infielder; Wyatt Wendall, junior pitcher.
- RUTGERS: Chris Brito, junior infielder; Mike Nyisztor, senior outfielder/infielder; Rutgers Dale Stanavich, junior pitcher.