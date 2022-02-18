Skip to main content

Big Ten Baseball: Hoosiers Picked to Finish 6th in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Big Ten baseball coaches released their preseason poll on Thursday, and Nebraska is their choice to win the 2022 league title. Indiana was picked to finish sixth. The season starts for all 13 schools on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 college baseball season begins on Friday, and Nebraska was picked to win the Big Ten in a poll of conference coaches. Indiana was picked to finish sixth.

The 13 league coaches all picked their top six teams. Nebraska was No. 1, followed b y Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana. 

Nebraska, last year's regular season champion, is the only Big Ten team ranked in the major national college baseball polls. The Huskers are ranked No. 20 by Baseball America, No. 22 by Perfect Game and No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's (NCBWA) preseason poll.

The Big Ten played a league-only schedule in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, and Nebraska won the league with a 31-12 record. Maryland was second, Michigan third and Indiana and Iowa tied for fourth. The Hoosiers were 26-18 a year ago.

Read More

The league also released its preseason honors, with three players selected from each team. (Note: Wisconsin does not field a baseball team.)

2022 BIG TEN BASEBALL PRESEASON HONORS LIST

  • ILLINOIS: Branden Comia, junior shortstop; Justin Janas, junior infielder; Cole Kirschsieper, junior pitcher.
  • INDIANA: Matthew Ellis, junior catcher; Phillip Glasser, junior shortstop; John  Modugno, junior pitcher.
  • IOWA: Adam Mazur, sophomore pitcher; Dylan Nedved, senior pitcher; Iowa Peyton Williams, sophomore first base.
  • MARYLAND: Chris Alleyne, senior pitcher; Nick Dean, junior pitcher; Matt Shaw, sophomore infielder.
  • MICHIGAN: Ted Burton, junior infielder; Clark Elliott, junior outfielder; Cam Weston, junior pitcher.
  • MICHIGAN STATE: Trent Farquhar, sophomore second base; Mitch Jebb, sophomore shortstop; Zaid Walker, junior outfielder.
  • MINNESOTA: Sam Ireland, junior pitcher/outfielder; Chase Stanke, senior catcher; Ronald Sweeny, senior first base.
  • NEBRASKA: Max Anderson, sophomore third base; Kyle Perry, senior pitcher; Shay Schanaman, senior pitcher.
  • NORTHWESTERN: Anthony Calarco, senior infielder; Michael Doherty, senior pitcher; Stephen Hrustich, junior catcher/infielder.
  • OHIO STATE: TJ Brock, senior pitcher; Zach Dezenzo, senior shortstop; Ethan Hammerberg, junior pitcher.
  • PENN STATE: Travis Luensmann, sophomore pitcher; Johnny Piacentino, junior outfielder; Matt Wood, junior catcher.
  • PURDUE: Mike Bolton, junior outfielder; Paul Toetz, sophomore infielder; Wyatt Wendall, junior pitcher.
  • RUTGERS: Chris Brito, junior infielder; Mike Nyisztor, senior outfielder/infielder; Rutgers Dale Stanavich, junior pitcher.

Jeff Mercer
Baseball

New-Look Hoosiers Ready to Start 2022 Baseball Season This Weekend at Clemson

26 minutes ago
Indiana infielder Phillip Glasser
Baseball

Big Ten Baseball: Hoosiers Picked to Finish 6th in Preseason Coaches Poll

29 minutes ago
Mackenzie Holmes tries to fend off a Northwestern defender.
Basketball

Mackenzie Holmes Returns, Helps Indiana Shut Down Northwestern

2 hours ago
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson Said 'I Thought We Froze' in the Hoosiers' Loss to Wisconsin

20 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is Disappointed But Said There's Still Plenty of Basketball to be Played

20 hours ago
USATSI_17693108
Basketball

My Two Cents: What's the Difference Between 'Good' Shot and 'Open' Shot?

Feb 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.55.29 AM
Baseball

Indiana Baseball 2022 Schedule

Feb 17, 2022
Indiana head coach Teri Moren hugs Ali Patberg.
Basketball

Hoosiers Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren is Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List

Feb 16, 2022