College World Series 2021: Pairings, Game Times, TV and More

Virginia and Mississippi State picked up victories on Sunday night in the College World Series, with Bulldogs starter Will Bednar stealing the show with 15 strikeouts. Here's the complete schedule and pairings.

Updated Monday, June 21, 5:30 a.m. ET

OMAHA, Neb. – Unseeded ACC teams continue to dole out pain at the College World Series, with Virginia pummeling No. 3 seed Tennessee 6-0 in the afternoon game on Sunday.

There was another upset Sunday night, as well, as No. 2-seed Texas lost to No. 7-seed Mississippi State 2-1.

Cavaliers starter Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, striking out 10 and allowing just five hits. Reliever Matt Wyatt closed out the game with three innings of one-hit ball. Catcher Logan Michaels was the hitting star, going 3-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring three.

Mississippi State got record-setting pitching to stun Texas on Sunday night. Longhorn hitters struck out a whopping 21 times, the highest total ever in a nine-inning CWS game. Bulldogs starter Will Bednar struck out 15 in six-plus innings, allowing just one hit, and Landon Sims pitched the last three innings for the save, striking out six more.

Unseeded North Carolina State of the ACC and Vanderbilt were winners on Saturday during the first day of the College World Series, and the Commodores had to work overtime to get their win.

N.C. State and Vanderbilt will play on Monday night, and Mississippi State and Virginia will play Tuesday night. Vandy was the only favorite to win in any of the first four games.

Teams will begin to get eliminated on Monday. Pac-12 rivals Stanford and Arizona play Monday afternoon in the first elimination game. Tennessee and Texas do the same on Tuesday, and it's a stunning thought to think that one the event's top-two seeds will be gone so quickly.

The tournament has gone through different formats through the years, and now the field is divided into two four-team groups, with the winner of each group surviving a double-elimination format. The two survivors will then go head-to-head in a best two-of-three series, starting on Monday, June 28.

Here is the schedule for the 2021 College World Series:

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4

N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 Game 2: No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0

Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Game 4: No. 7 Mississippi State 2, No. 2 Texas 1

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford (38-16) vs. Arizona (45-17), 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)

Stanford (38-16) vs. Arizona (45-17), 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU) Game 6: N.C. State (36-18) vs. Vanderbilt (46-15), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Tennessee (50-17) vs. Texas (47-16), 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)

Tennessee (50-17) vs. Texas (47-16), 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU) Game 8: Virginia (36-25) vs. Mississippi State (46-16), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN (if necessary)

2 p.m. ET | ESPN (if necessary) Game 14: 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 (if necessary)

Monday, June 28

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. ET, (TV: ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 29

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, (TV: ESPN2)

Wednesday, June 30

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: ESPN2)

Regional, Super Regional results