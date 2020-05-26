HoosiersNow
Indiana's Grant Richardson Earns All-America Honors from Collegiate Baseball

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson was named Third-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The honor was just the latest for Richardson, who was also named to the 2020 Perfect Game Honor Roll and the Impact Sophomore by Perfect Game. He was also honored as the Most Impressive Hitter in the Big Ten and the No. 15 sophomore hitter in the nation by D1Baseball.

This past season, Richardson started all 14 games he appeared in, leading the Hoosiers with a .424 batting average, five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and a .797 slugging percentage. He also had had three doubles, two triples and an on-base percentage of .453 – second-best on the team.

The Fishers, Ind. native led the Big Ten in homers, runs, runs per game (1.5), slugging percentage and total bases (47) and ranked fifth in the nation in runs per game, ninth in hits per game (1.79), 11 in total bases, 12 in slugging percentage and 19 in RBI.

Drew Ashley makes academic all-district team

Last week, Indiana junior Drew Ashley was named to the 2020 Academic All-District Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA. The honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Ashley, a biology major from Evansville, Ind., will now advance to the ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, which will be announced from June 8-11. Last season, Ashley earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten accolades.

On the field this season, the junior started all 15 games for the Hoosiers, batting .288 with three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. Ashley totaled four multi-hit and a team-high four multi-RBI games for IU, ending the season on a team-best 25-game reached-base streak.

