Illinois Racks Up 18 Runs to Force Sunday Rubber Match

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The sixth inning began with a strikeout, but Indiana wouldn’t find its next out until a trip through the entire Illinois batting order. Illinois catcher Jacob Campbell recorded two hits in the sixth inning, and centerfielder Taylor Jackson blasted a three-run home run to fuel the Illinois lineup.

Altogether, the Fighting Illini racked up eight hits, four walks and 10 runs in the sixth inning. This explosion put to rest any doubt of the game’s outcome Illinois evened the series against Indiana with a 18-10 win on Saturday afternoon.

Bradley Brehmer was the Indiana starting pitcher on Saturday, exiting the game in the middle of the sixth inning that got out of hand for the Hoosiers. Across 5.1 innings, Brehmer allowed eight hits, eight runs, six earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.

Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer said Indiana gave away too many outs to an experienced Illinois lineup. Leading the way for Illinois on Saturday was first baseman Justin Janas, who went 5-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored.

“Maybe Brad wasn’t as sharp as he has been,” Mercer said. “But we also had plenty of opportunities to make plays behind those guys. and we didn’t do that.”

After an impressive defensive showing on Friday, Indiana committed three errors on Saturday that proved costly. Mercer thought Indiana could have gotten out of this inning with three to five runs allowed, but defensive miscues extended the inning and Illinois took advantage.

With this loss, Brehmer’s record moved to 4-3 on the year, and it was Ryan Kraft out of the bullpen who entered first in relief. Kraft struggled to find his command, walking three batters and allowing seven hits and eight runs in 0.1 innings.

Reliever Jack Walker had similar struggles with finding the zone, walking four batters in 2.1 innings and allowing one hit and two runs with four strikeouts. David Platt shut the Illini down in the ninth inning, but at that point the game had gotten out of Indiana’s control.

“Not necessarily the walks,” Mercer said. “But executing pitches into the zones and quadrants that we think we can get to to find weak contact or a swing and miss, and a lack of execution there is going to get you a poor result.”

The Hoosiers showed fight to score eight runs in the final two innings, but it was too little too late. This gave Mercer a chance to substitute and give at-bats to some of Indiana’s reserves, who jumped at the opportunity.

Evan Goforth went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI to lead the Hoosiers, and Peter Serruto recorded two hits, a home run and two RBI in his two chances. Kip Fougerousse also added a hit, walk, RBI and run scored in his two plate appearances. Mercer was glad to see them take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s a talented offensive group up and down the lineup, which makes it hard sometimes to make the lineup,” Mercer said. “But I was really happy to see those guys get in there and have success and compete because they’ve worked their tails off and deserve the opportunity to get in there, as well.”

Mercer said whether you lose 18-10 or 1-0, it’s just one game, and the Hoosiers still have a chance to win the series tomorrow. Mercer thinks Indiana should be in a favorable position on the mound with Ty Bothwell, Braydon Tucker, Luke Hayden, Reese Sharp and Grant Holderfield all available.

First pitch from Bart Kaufman Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET as the Hoosiers and Illini face off in a rubber match.

“The attitude and the competitiveness always carries through,” Mercer said. “It’s carried through for us many, many times before and I’m confident it will carry through for us tomorrow and we’ll be able to respond and make it a good ballgame.”