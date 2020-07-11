HoosiersNow
Ten Hoosiers Chosen to Play in College Summer League All-Star Game

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's baseball players have been tearing up the College Summer League at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind., and it showed when the All-Star rosters were announced. There are 10 Hoosiers who have been selected to play in the Thursday night game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and fans are welcome. Tickets are $10 and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Victory Field is the home of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, but it's been silent this year with minor-league baseball being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first game played their this summer. There will be two more games each of the next two Thursdays, a summer league game next week that will include six Indiana players, and the league championship game on July 30.

Here are the complete rosters:

All-Star Blue

  • Indiana: Cooper Trinkle, Drew Ashley, Grant Richardson, Kip Fougerousse, Reese Sharp, Tommy Sommer, Zach Biermann.
  • Purdue: Ben Nisle.
  • Ohio State: Bayden Root.
  • Others: AJ Pointer and Jack Pilcher (Butler), Arian Coffey, Sam Bachman and Dalton Back (Miami-Ohio), Bradley Brehmer and Julian Greenwell (Wright State), Brock Bevil (Benedictine), Brock Mathis (Oklahoma State), Cody Li (Charleston), Dalton Rushing, Michael Prosecky and Jared Poland (Louisville), Jaxon Shirley (Lubbock Christian), Joe Moran (Taylor), Mitchell Gumbko (Muskegon), Ryan Cermak (Illinois State), Sam Edgell (Otterbein), Tanner Payton (Illinois College), Tyler Schweitzer (Ball State), Zach Orn (Santa Barbara CC).  

All-Star Red

  • Indiana: Braydon Tucker, Cole Barr, Ethan Vecrumba.
  • Purdue: Jack Firestone, Miles Simington.
  • Others: Adam Euler (Evansville), Alex Chrsitie (Hanover), Alex Marx (Olney), Brodey Heaton (Belmont), Brody McGrath, Jon Vore and Connor Schultz (Butler) Caleb Meeks and Tavic Simmons (Wabash), Chayce McDermott (Ball State), Daylan Nanny (Western Carolina), Drew Switzer (Spalding), Grant Jablonski (Valparaiso), Haydon Jones (Illinois State), Hayden Wynza (South Florida), Henry Davis, Ryan Hawks, Tim Borden and Jack Perkins (Louisville), Jacob Daftari (Indiana Tech), Jake Andriole (Danville), Luke Albright (Kent State), Luke Barnes (Sinclair CC), Michael Wyman (Saint Leo),  Will Richter (undecided).  
Indiana Reports 4 Positive COVID-19 Results During 2nd Wave of Testing

Indiana's athletics department announced Friday that there were four positive COVID-19 tests during the second wave of athletes returning to campus. So far, 295 athletes, coaches and staff members have been tested.

Tom Brew

Kevin Warren: 'We May Not Have Sports in the Fall'

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is still concerned that there may not be any football in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: New Front-Loaded Schedule Might as Well Start with Bucket Game

Going to conference games only is just the first step, so if we might lose other games, too, let be sure we play the Old Oaken Bucket game by starting the season with it.

Tom Brew

Instant Analysis: What Our Big Ten Publishers are Saying about Conference-Only Schedules

Everyone has an opinion, of course, on the Big Ten's huge announcement Thursday that all fall sports schedules will now be conference-only games. So we asked all our Big Ten publishers to weigh in.

Tom Brew

Big Ten to Move to Conference-Only Schedule for All Fall Sports, Including Football

The league announced the move to better control safety measures around the COVID-19 pandemic, and it means that Indiana's nonconference games against Western Kentucky, Ball State and Connecticut are now gone.

Tom Brew

Long Journey to Indiana for JUCO Transfer Chris Bradberry

Offensive lineman Chris Bradberry has made a few stops along the way, but now he's thrilled to be in Bloomington and spend his last two years with the Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Don't Make Too Much of Ivy League Canceling Football Season

Because of the almighty dollar — and lots of them — what goes on in the Ivy League has nothing to do with Indiana and Power 5 football.

Tom Brew

Illinois Group Knocks Off Defending Champs in TBT

In something of a Big Ten showdown, Illinois-centric House of Paign knocked off the defending champions, Ohio State-based Carmen's Crew, in the TBT tournament on Wednesday.

Tom Brew

Stanford Cuts 11 Sports Because of Budget Shortfall, Something Indiana Avoided

Stanford's prestigious athletic program took a huge hit on Wednesday, something that Indiana has been able to avoid with budget cuts in other ways.

Tom Brew

TBT 2020 Tournament Results, Schedule

Here is the complete schedule and results thus far in The Basketball Tournament, taking place in Columbus, Ohio.

Tom Brew