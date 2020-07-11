Ten Hoosiers Chosen to Play in College Summer League All-Star Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's baseball players have been tearing up the College Summer League at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind., and it showed when the All-Star rosters were announced. There are 10 Hoosiers who have been selected to play in the Thursday night game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and fans are welcome. Tickets are $10 and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Victory Field is the home of the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, but it's been silent this year with minor-league baseball being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first game played their this summer. There will be two more games each of the next two Thursdays, a summer league game next week that will include six Indiana players, and the league championship game on July 30.

Here are the complete rosters:

All-Star Blue

Indiana: Cooper Trinkle, Drew Ashley, Grant Richardson, Kip Fougerousse, Reese Sharp, Tommy Sommer, Zach Biermann.

Cooper Trinkle, Drew Ashley, Grant Richardson, Kip Fougerousse, Reese Sharp, Tommy Sommer, Zach Biermann. Purdue: Ben Nisle.

Ben Nisle. Ohio State: Bayden Root.

Bayden Root. Others: AJ Pointer and Jack Pilcher (Butler), Arian Coffey, Sam Bachman and Dalton Back (Miami-Ohio), Bradley Brehmer and Julian Greenwell (Wright State), Brock Bevil (Benedictine), Brock Mathis (Oklahoma State), Cody Li (Charleston), Dalton Rushing, Michael Prosecky and Jared Poland (Louisville), Jaxon Shirley (Lubbock Christian), Joe Moran (Taylor), Mitchell Gumbko (Muskegon), Ryan Cermak (Illinois State), Sam Edgell (Otterbein), Tanner Payton (Illinois College), Tyler Schweitzer (Ball State), Zach Orn (Santa Barbara CC).

All-Star Red