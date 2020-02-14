Indiana Baseball: Previewing Indiana's Opening Series with LSU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana's baseball team is ready to get back to work, and it starts its season on Friday with the first of three games in Baton Rouge, La., against LSU.

The Tigers enter the season ranked as the No. 11 team in the country after finishing last season 40-27 and reaching the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Florida State.

In a preseason poll of SEC coaches, LSU is expected to finish tied with Auburn for third place in the Western Division of the SEC. In a similar Big Ten poll, Indiana was picked to finish fifth overall.

Here are the particulars on this weekend’s series:

Who : LSU Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

: LSU Tigers (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) When : Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. ET; Saturday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. ET; Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. ET.

: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. ET; Saturday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. ET; Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. ET. Where : Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. Poll Rankings : LSU enters the series ranked No. 11 according to D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball. Indiana is unranked.

: LSU enters the series ranked No. 11 according to D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball. Indiana is unranked. Weekend Starters : Friday (Indiana's Tommy Sommer vs. Cole Henry), Saturday (Indiana's Gabe Bierman vs. Landon Marceaux) and Sunday (Indiana's Braydon Tucker vs. AJ Labas).

: Friday (Indiana's Tommy Sommer vs. Cole Henry), Saturday (Indiana's Gabe Bierman vs. Landon Marceaux) and Sunday (Indiana's Braydon Tucker vs. AJ Labas). TV : SEC Network+

: SEC Network+ Radio : Indiana Radio Network

: Indiana Radio Network Announcer: Austin Render

Here are three things I’m looking to see from Indiana this weekend:

1. Starting pitching perform

Indiana’s biggest question mark entering the season is the pitching staff. Junior Tommy Sommer and sophomores Gabe Bierman and Braydon Tucker all have limited experience as starting pitchers and will definitely have to go through some growing pains at the beginning of the season. It’s a big leap from coming out of the bullpen to being a weekend starter, and IU will use the beginning of the season as a learning experience.

LSU is one of the toughest opponents the Hoosiers will face all season and will provide a good initial test for this young pitching staff that is relying heavily on underclassmen.

2. Run production

The Hoosiers lost their two most deadly bats in Matt Lloyd and Matt Gorski from last season, so it will be up to other players to step up and carry the load. Juniors Cole Barr, Elijah Dunham and Drew Ashley were all highly productive in IU’s lineup a season ago, and will be relied on to generate much of the team’s offense.

Indiana is hoping that Grant Richardson, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, will continue his growth and become a pivotal aspect of the Hoosiers’ lineup.

3. Sticking with the system

Last season, Indiana coach Jeff Mercer implemented a focused approach at the plate. He wanted his hitters to be patient, taking more pitches to increase their odds of getting a good pitch to hit.

It took some time for the Hoosiers to become comfortable with Mercer’s new philosophy last season, but it was shown to be successful as the team won six of its last nine games to end the regular season and clinch the Big Ten regular season title. Against a talented LSU team, sticking to the system will give IU its best chance of stealing a game or two away from the Tigers.

