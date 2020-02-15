Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to Tigers 8-1

Sometimes the changeup was junior pitcher Tommy Sommer’s best friend, at others, it was the bane of his existence.

For much of the evening, Sommer’s go-to pitch dazzled as LSU’s batters repeatedly swung through the ball. But the rare mistakes he made, the Tigers pounced as they defeated Indiana 8-1 to open the season.

Sommer isn’t going to overpower many hitters. He relies on changing his pitch speed and painting the edges of the strike zone to be effective. In the first inning, Sommer missed his spot hanging a changeup in the middle of the zone to junior first-basemen Braden Doughty who didn’t miss it.

The ball exploded off Doughty’s bat as junior Elijah Dunham just watched as the ball landed in the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer.

Sommer would respond striking out the next batter, this time with a well-executed changeup on the inside part of the plate. The Carmel, Indiana native went on to retire seven of the next nine batters as he settled into the game before committing his only other mistake.

With two men on base in the third inning, Sommer once again left a changeup over the middle of the plate that junior catcher Saul Garza skied into left field. Dunham backpedaled to the wall as he tried to time his jump but the ball fell just beyond his outstretched glove as LSU took complete control of the game.

“I don’t think he finished his pitches as well as he normally does,” Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said about Sommer’s outing. “He was just up throughout his start and those pitches were elevated, when he’s elevated, he’s not quite as effective.”

Despite those two pitches, Sommer pitched well as he recorded five strikeouts and only allowed five hits over four innings of work.

On offense, the Hoosiers struggled only generating three hits — two of which were bunt singles — and leaving seven players on base. Indiana’s batters had no answer for LSU’s sophomore pitcher Cole Henry as he stuck out eight batters while allowing no walks or runs.

“I thought we did a good job,” Mercer said. “We had him at like 72 pitches through four innings. That’s just an elite fastball. To the glove side, it's like a 2500-plus RPM fastball, above the major league average, and to the arm side it has real horizontal action.”

Henry is likely to be picked on the first day of the MLB Draft this season, but Indiana showed a concerning trend that was also present last season. The Hoosiers struggle to hit against top-quality arms.

LSU may be one of the best teams in the country and have a lot of pitchers that project to play at the next level, but Indiana didn’t do themselves any favors in the batter’s box.

Too many times the Hoosiers swung at pitches that were death sentences as a hitter, chasing balls out of the zone. They either weren’t going to catch up to the pitches or were only going to hit a popup.

“I feel like we expanded up several times and chased down several times on pitches that were balls out of the hand,” Mercer said. “You do that enough and you put yourself in a tough spot.”

