Indiana Baseball NCAA Tournament Projections Vary Following Big Ten Tournament
Indiana was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament after a pair of losses to Nebraska on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
Whether that ended the Hoosiers' season is up for debate.
The 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday at Noon ET on ESPN and ESPN2, and various outlets differ in their stance on the Hoosiers as of Sunday evening.
D1Baseball did not include Indiana in its NCAA Tournament projection. It ranked the Hoosiers No. 66 overall, meaning they're the second team out. 247 Sports also has Indiana missing the tournament.
However, Baseball America projects Indiana to make the tournament as an at-large team, ranking the Hoosiers No. 63 overall and giving them a No. 3 seed in the Lexington Regional. On3 agrees, listing Indiana among the last four teams in, alongside Kansas State, James Madison and Northeastern.
A total of 64 teams make the tournament, and 30 teams receive automatic bids. Indiana is currently ranked No. 55 in the NCAA's RPI metric, which is taken into consideration when building the field.
Following Saturday's losses, Indiana holds a 32-24-1 overall record, reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and finished third in the regular season conference standings under head coach Jeff Mercer.