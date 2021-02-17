Indiana Baseball Releases 2021 Schedule

The program released its conference-only schedule on Wednesday afternoon, and games at Bart Kaufman Field will be played without fans this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The 2021 Indiana baseball schedule is officially here.

Indiana opens the season in less than a month when it travels to Minneapolis to take on Rutgers and Minnesota twice in a span of four days.

The Hoosiers close the season with a series against Maryland on the weekend of May 28, and then the NCAA Tournament will begin in June.

The Hoosiers were 9-6 last season before the season got canceled due to COVID-19. Indiana's last game played was March 11 when the Hoosiers defeated Cincinnati 6-2.

In all of the preseason rankings, Indiana has been receiving votes to be ranked inside the top-25.

Below is the full press release from the program, including the full schedule.

The Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule for the 2021 baseball season on Saturday afternoon. The Indiana University baseball team will play 44 games, including 20 home contests at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

Weekend of March 5 (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.)

Friday, March 5 vs. Rutgers – 4 PM ET

Friday, March 5 vs. Minnesota – 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 6 vs. Rutgers – 10 PM ET

Sunday, March 7 vs. Minnesota – 7 PM ET

Weekend of March 12 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Four games vs. Penn State

Weekend of March 19 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Purdue

Weekend of March 26 (East Lansing, Mich.)

Three games at Michigan State

Weekend of April 2 (Columbus, Ohio)

Four games at Ohio State

Weekend of April 9 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Illinois

Weekend of April 16 (Evanston, Ill.)

Three games at Northwestern

Weekend of April 23 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Minnesota

Weekend of April 30 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Three games vs. Iowa

Weekend of May 7 (Piscataway, N.J.)

Two games vs. Rutgers

Two games vs. Nebraska

Weekend of May 14 (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Three games at Michigan

Weekend of May 21 (Bloomington, Ind.)

Two games vs. Nebraska

Two games vs. Ohio State

Weekend of May 28 (College Park, Md.)

Three games at Maryland

Exact dates and times of each contest, including the pods, will be announced in the near future. To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, there will not be a Big Ten Baseball Tournament this season.

Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, baseball games will be played without fans at Bart Kaufman Field indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.

