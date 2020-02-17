HoosiersNow
Indiana Baseball’s Grant Richardson Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Caleb Coffman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, Indiana sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week for the opening week of the season.

The Sophomore outfielder shares the award with Michigan State’s outfielder Bryce Kelley.

In the Hoosiers three-game series against No. 11 LSU in Baton Rouge, Lou., Richardson hit 6-for-12 (.500) with five RBIs, three extra-base hits and a stolen base.

In the second game of Indiana’s doubleheader on Saturday, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run, leading the team to a 7-2 victory in its lone win of the weekend.

After a slow start to the weekend, getting only one hit and striking out twice on opening night, Richardson finished on a tear with five hits in his last eight at-bats.

"Grant has always been a talented player and as he's grown throughout the course of the last year through experience, he's become much more a tactician of the game," Mercer said on Saturday. "He's controlled his emotions, discipline and made himself into a really terrific player."

Next weekend, Indiana will be in Mobile, Ala., from Feb. 21-23 to take on UT Martin, No. 23 South Alabama and Siena. 

My Two Cents: If I Was Coaching This Team With Devonte Green On it ...

There's one guy on Indiana's roster who can deliver points in bunches, senior sharpshooter Devonte Green, so doesn't it seem obvious to try to get him off to a good start?

Tom Brew

by

Hoosier nohio

Open Thread: Live From Crisler Center with Michigan-Indiana

It's mid-February, so this means that today's game with Indiana and Michigan is a must-win for both sides. Follow our live thread here.

Tom Brew

by

Jumpin Jack

Rapid Reaction: Indiana's Road Woes Continue at Michigan

Indiana is now just 1-7 on the road in the Big Ten after getting waxed by Michigan 89-65 on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: The Up-and-Down Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has been a hard team to figure out this season, and Indiana's opponent on Sunday is finding its groove.

Tom Brew

Indiana Splits Doubleheader with LSU Thanks to Tucker

Braydon Tucker's standout pitching performance in the nightcap helped Indiana get a big win at No. 11 LSU.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to Tigers 8-1

The Indiana Hoosiers were overmatched in their season opener against No. 11 LSU, falling behind early and struggling to make any kind of rally in the 8-1 defeat in Baton Rouge, La.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball: Previewing Indiana's Opening Series with LSU

Indiana will test its young talent early with road matchup against No. 11 LSU

Caleb Coffman

My Two Cents: Is This the Start of One Last Magical Run for Devonte Green?

Devonte Green had another magical night Thursday in the win over Iowa, and now the Hoosiers need him to stay hot down the home stretch.

Tom Brew

Devonte Green's Hot Hand Helps Indiana Beat No. 21 Iowa

Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to an impressive effort from senior sharpshooter Devonte Green, who had 27 points in the win over No. 21 Iowa.

Tom Brew

Gameday Preview: Iowa Takes on Indiana at Assembly Hall

Indiana is on a four-game losing streak and struggling, and the Hoosiers will try to turn that around Thursday night against No. 21-ranked Iowa.

Tom Brew