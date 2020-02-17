Indiana Baseball’s Grant Richardson Named Big Ten Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, Indiana sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week for the opening week of the season.
The Sophomore outfielder shares the award with Michigan State’s outfielder Bryce Kelley.
In the Hoosiers three-game series against No. 11 LSU in Baton Rouge, Lou., Richardson hit 6-for-12 (.500) with five RBIs, three extra-base hits and a stolen base.
In the second game of Indiana’s doubleheader on Saturday, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run, leading the team to a 7-2 victory in its lone win of the weekend.
After a slow start to the weekend, getting only one hit and striking out twice on opening night, Richardson finished on a tear with five hits in his last eight at-bats.
"Grant has always been a talented player and as he's grown throughout the course of the last year through experience, he's become much more a tactician of the game," Mercer said on Saturday. "He's controlled his emotions, discipline and made himself into a really terrific player."
Next weekend, Indiana will be in Mobile, Ala., from Feb. 21-23 to take on UT Martin, No. 23 South Alabama and Siena.
