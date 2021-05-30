Indiana's Grant Richardson Earns 1st-Team All-Big Ten Honors

Indiana center fielder Grant Richardson was Indiana's lone first-team choice on the All-Big Ten team, but seven other Hoosiers were honored by the conference on Sunday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Several Indiana baseball players won Big Ten honors on Sunday when the league announced all of its awards for the 2021 seasson.

Center fielder Grant Richardson was named first-team All-Big Ten. "I was thrilled to see that,'' Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said. "It's certainly a well-deserved honor because there's no question he's one of the elite players in our league.''

Richardson led the Hoosiers with a .320 batting average, and was the league's premier defensive center fielders. He was also second on the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (33) to third baseman Cole Barr.

Starting pitchers Gabe Bierman and McCade Brown were second-team selections, and Barr was an at-large selection on the third team. "Those two were certainly among the best pitchers in our league all year,'' Mercer said. "They gave us a chance to win every time they went out there, and they singlehandedly won a few games for us this year.''

Several Indiana freshmen were honored as well. Second baseman Paul Toetz, right fielder Morgan Colopy and relief pitcher John Modugno all received All-Freshman Team honors.

Catcher Collin Hopkins was the Indiana representative for the league's Sportsmanship Award for each team. The Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award honorees from each institution are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Iowa’s Trenton Wallace earned Pitcher of the Year honors, Nebraska’s Max Anderson claimed Freshman of the Year recognition and Huskers head coach Will Bolt was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Nebraska won the regular season title and the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament since there is no conference tournament this season because of COVID-19 protocosl.

Schwellenbach is the first Nebraska standout to claim Big Ten Player of the Year honors. A shortstop and reliever for the Huskers, Schwellenbach ranks thrid overall in saves (8), fourth in assists (109), third in runs (41), sixth in walks (27) and seventh in RBI (35). The team captain has pitched 25.1 innings with a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts.



Wallace becomes the first Iowa hurler to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year accolades. In 73.0 innings pitched, the left-handed starter currently paces the Big Ten in wins (7), strikeouts (106) and ERA (2.34). Wallace is the second Hawkeye pitcher to strike out more than 100 batters in a single season, joining Jim Magrane, who struck out 110 during the 1999 season.

Anderson becomes the second Nebraska player to capture Big Ten Freshman of the Year plaudits and the first since 2016. The third baseman leads the conference in hits (60) and is eighth in the league with a .337 average.



Bolt was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, becoming the second Nebraska head coach to earn the honor. Bolt guided the Huskers to their second Big Ten Championship and first since 2017.

Here are the league's award winners:

Top Big Ten Players, Coaches

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska

Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Trenton Wallace, Iowa

Trenton Wallace, Iowa FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Max Anderson, Nebraska

Max Anderson, Nebraska COACH OF THE YEAR: Will Bolt, Nebraska

All-Big Ten First Team

CATCHER – Luke Roskam, Nebraska

FIRST BASE – Anthony Calarco, Northwestern

SECOND BASE – Ted Burton, Michigan

SHORTSTOP – Benjamin Cowles, Maryland

THIRD BASE – Jackson Raper, Illinois

OUTFIELD – Grant Richardson, Indiana

OUTFIELD – Ben Norman, Iowa

OUTFIELD – Jaxon Hallmark, Nebraska

STARTING PITCHER – Trenton Wallace, Iowa

STARTING PITCHER – Steven Hajjar, Michigan

STARTING PITCHER – Cade Povich, Nebraska

RELIEF PITCHER – Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska

DESIGNATED HITTER – Justin Janas, Illinois

AT-LARGE – Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern

All-Big Ten Second Team

CATCHER – Griffin Mazur, Michigan

FIRST BASE – Conner Pohl, Ohio State

SECOND BASE – Zack Raabe, Minnesota

SHORTSTOP – Benjamin Sems, Michigan

THIRD BASE – Max Anderson, Nebraska

OUTFIELD – Chris Alleyne, Maryland

OUTFIELD – Tito Flores, Michigan

OUTFIELD – Kade Kern, Ohio State

STARTING PITCHER – Gabe Bierman, Indiana

STARTING PITCHER – Cameron Weston, Michigan

STARTING PITCHER – McCade Brown, Indiana

RELIEF PITCHER – Ryan Ramsey, Maryland

DESIGNATED HITTER – Matt Wood, Penn State

AT-LARGE – Michael Trautwein, Northwestern

All-Big Ten Third Team

CATCHER – Ryan Hampe, Illinois

FIRST BASE – Jimmy Obertop, Michigan

SECOND BASE – Izaya Fullard, Iowa

SHORTSTOP – Branden Comia, Illinois

THIRD BASE – Chris Brito, Rutgers

OUTFIELD – Zaid Walker, Michigan State

OUTFIELD – Ben Nisle, Purdue

OUTFIELD – Miles Simington, Purdue

STARTING PITCHER – Andrew Hoffmann, Illinois

STARTING PITCHER – Garrett Burhenn, Ohio State

STARTING PITCHER – Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

RELIEF PITCHER – Willie Weiss, Michigan

DESIGNATED HITTER – Mike Bolton, Purdue

AT-LARGE – Cole Barr, Indiana

Big Ten All-Freshman Team

CATCHER – Luke Shliger, Maryland

SECOND BASE – Paul Toetz, Indiana

SHORTSTOP – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

THIRD BASE – Max Anderson, Nebraska

OUTFIELD – Morgan Colopy, Indiana

OUTFIELD – Kade Kern, Ohio State

OUTFIELD – Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

STARTING PITCHER – Riley Gowens, Illinois

STARTING PITCHER – Nick Powers, Michigan State

STARTING PITCHER – Jason Savacool, Maryland

RELIEF PITCHER – John Modugno, Indiana

DESIGNATED HITTER – Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern

AT-LARGE – Matthew Shaw, Maryland

AT-LARGE – Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Sportsmanship Award Honorees