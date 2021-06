NCAA Baseball Tournament 2021: Regional Pairings, Schedule, Game Times

The field of 64 is set for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament, with action starting Friday at 16 regional sites.

Here is the schedule for this weekend's regional, with records, games times and TV information. (Note: ALL GAME TIMES ARE EASTERN TIME)

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. No. 4 NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 Nebraska (31-12) vs. No. 3 Northeastern (36-10), 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN3)

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Texas (42-15) vs. No. 4 Southern (20-28), 2 p.m. (TV: Longhorn Network)

No. 2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. No. 3 Fairfield (37-3), 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Duke (32-20) vs. No. 3 Liberty (39-14), 12 p.m. (TV: ACC Network)

No. 1 Tennessee (45-16) vs. No. 4 Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. No. 3 Indiana State (30-19), 1 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. No. 4 Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m. (TV: SEC Network)

Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Oklahoma State (35-17-1) vs. No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18), 4 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 1 Arizona (40-15) vs. No. 4 Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m. (TV: ESPN30

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist (37-15), 2 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 1 TCU (40-17) vs. No. 4 McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. No. 4 Samford (35-22), 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 VCU (37-14) vs. No. 3 Campbell (35-16), 8 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. No 4 Army (28-23), 12 p.m. (TV: ESPNU)

No. 2 UCLA (35-18) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (27-25), 7 p.m. (TV: TBD)

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Stanford (33-14) vs. #4 North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 UC Irvine (40-16) vs. #3 Nevada (25-18), 9 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. #4 Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 Connecticut (33-17) vs. #3 Michigan (27-17), 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No 2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. #3 Virginia (29-23), 12 p.m. (TV: ESPN2)

No. 1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. #4 Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Southern Miss (37-19) vs. No. 3 Florida State (30-22), 3 p.m. (TV: ESPNU)

No. 1 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 East Carolina (41-15) vs. No. 4 Norfolk State (25-26), 12 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 Charlotte (39-19) vs. No. 3 Maryland (28-16), 6 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13), 5 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

No. 2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. No. 3 LSU (34-22), 10 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 Florida (38-20) vs. No. 4 South Florida (28-27), 12 p.m. (TV: SEC Network)

No. 2 Miami (32-19) vs. No. 3 South Alabama (33-20), 5 p.m. (TV: ACC Network)

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech