World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

Tom Brew

The starting pitching rotations have rolled all the way around, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are ready to trot out their aces on Sunday night with the series tied at 2-2.

Tampa Bay feels rejuvenated after Saturday night's wild win and improbable win, and looks to Tyler Glasnow to help give them the edge in this series. The Dodgers answer with ace Clayton Kershaw, who was the far better pitcher when these two hooked up in Game 1.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 1988, and seventh overall. Tampa Bay has never won the World Series. This is the Rays' second appearance, having lost to the Phillies in five games in 2008.

The game is on FOX, with Joe Buck and John Smoltz on the call.

Here's the schedule;

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, Texas. (TV: FOX)

  • Game 1, DODGERS 8, RAYS 3: Los Angeles struck first in the series with a two-run home run by Cody Bellinger and six solid innings from Clayton Kershaw, who allowed only two hits and one run. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0.)
  • Game 2, RAYS 6, DODGERS 4: Blake Snell pitched no-hit ball for the first four innings for Tampa Bat as the Rays evened the series. Brandon Lowe, who's been struggling throughout the playoffs, homered twice, hitting a solo shot in the first and a two-run homer in the fifth. (Series tied 1-1)
  • OFF DAY on Thursday (Oct. 22).
  • Game 3, DODGERS 6, RAYS 2: Walker Buehler was sensational in his start for the Dodgers, allowing just one run and three hits over six innings, and striking out 10 Tampa Bay hitters. Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton, a postseason hero, struggled to get outs with his slider, and was knocked out in the fifth inning. He gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Mookie Betts, Justin Turner and Max Muncy all had two hits for the Dodgers in the easy win. (Los Angeles leads series 2-1.0
  • Game 4, RAYS 8, DODGERS 7: This was one of the craziest games in World Series history, with the Rays rallying in the bottom of the ninth to steal a win. With two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, journeyman outfielder Brett Phillips, literally the last guy on the Rays' roster, singled to center field off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. The tying run scored, but then the Dodgers kicked the ball around – twice — and Randy Arozarena scored to win the game. (Series tied 2-2)
  • Game 5, Sunday (Oct. 25) 8:08 p.m. ET: This is a rematch of Game 1, with Clayton Kershaw going for the Dodgers, with the spotlight shining brightly on him. The best regular season pitcher of the past decade has just been so-so in the postseason, but he was great in Game 1, and the Dodgers want to see more of the same. For Tampa Bay, Tyler Glasnow gets the call, and he's looking to make amends after a shaky debut in the opener. He has great stuff, and just needs better control in this game.
  • OFF DAY on Monday (Oct. 26)
  • Game 6: Tuesday (Oct. 27) 8:08 p.m. ET: Pitchers TBA.
  • Game 7: Wednesday (Oct. 28), 8:08 p.m. ET: Pitchers TBA.
Baseball

