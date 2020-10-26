World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The starting pitching rotations have rolled all the way around, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are ready to trot out their aces on Sunday night with the series tied at 2-2.

Tampa Bay feels rejuvenated after Saturday night's wild win and improbable win, and looks to Tyler Glasnow to help give them the edge in this series. The Dodgers answer with ace Clayton Kershaw, who was the far better pitcher when these two hooked up in Game 1.

The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 1988, and seventh overall. Tampa Bay has never won the World Series. This is the Rays' second appearance, having lost to the Phillies in five games in 2008.

The game is on FOX, with Joe Buck and John Smoltz on the call.

Here's the schedule;

World Series Schedule

All games at Globe Life Stadium, Arlington, Texas. (TV: FOX)