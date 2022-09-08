BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-2023 Indiana men's basketball schedule.

Indiana will play 20 conference games – 10 at home and 10 on the road – in a highly-anticipated 2022-2023 season. Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel listed his top-five Big Ten teams in the following order: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan State.

There are 11 nonconference games, including matchups with North Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly, road games at Kansas and Xavier, and a neutral-court showdown with Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev.

"I think it’s important to prepare yourself with high-level competition as much as possible as your team gets ready for a 20-game Big Ten schedule,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson. “When you look at teams like North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona and Xavier, we can expect to be challenged very early. What you are telling recruits is that you can expect to play big time games in front of exceptional atmospheres and in top notch venues by playing at Indiana."

With the full 20-game Big Ten slate released, here's the complete 2022-2023 Indiana men's basketball schedule. (Note: All times Eastern)

Exhibition games

Oct. 29 (Saturday): Marian (Ind.) at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 3 p.m. on BTN-Plus

November games

Nov. 7 (Monday): Morehead State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.

December games

Dec. 3 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

January games

Jan. 5 (Thursday): Indiana at Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

February games

Feb. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

March games

March 5 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

Big Ten Tournament

March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chcago, Ill. — Indiana won two games (Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois) last year before losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the semifinals. The Hoosiers have never won this tournament, and have only reached the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001.

NCAA Tournament

March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio

