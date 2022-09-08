2022-2023 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-2023 Indiana men's basketball schedule.
Indiana will play 20 conference games – 10 at home and 10 on the road – in a highly-anticipated 2022-2023 season. Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel listed his top-five Big Ten teams in the following order: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan State.
There are 11 nonconference games, including matchups with North Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly, road games at Kansas and Xavier, and a neutral-court showdown with Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev.
"I think it’s important to prepare yourself with high-level competition as much as possible as your team gets ready for a 20-game Big Ten schedule,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson. “When you look at teams like North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona and Xavier, we can expect to be challenged very early. What you are telling recruits is that you can expect to play big time games in front of exceptional atmospheres and in top notch venues by playing at Indiana."
With the full 20-game Big Ten slate released, here's the complete 2022-2023 Indiana men's basketball schedule. (Note: All times Eastern)
Exhibition games
- Oct. 29 (Saturday): Marian (Ind.) at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 3 p.m. on BTN-Plus
- Nov. 3 (Thursday): St. Francis (Ind.) at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. on BTN-Plus
November games
- Nov. 7 (Monday): Morehead State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 10 (Thursday): Bethune Cookman at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 18 (Friday): Gavitt Games — Indiana at Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio: Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 20 (Sunday): Hoosier Classic — Miami of Ohio vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 23 (Wednesday): Hoosier Classic — Little Rock at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.: Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 25 (Friday): Hoosier Classic — Jackson State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Nov. 30 (Wednesday): Big Ten/ACC Challenge — North Carolina at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
December games
- Dec. 3 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Dec. 7 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Dec. 10 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. Time: 7:30 p.m. on FOX
- Dec. 17 (Saturday): Indiana at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Dec. 20 (Tuesday): Elon at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
- Dec. 23 (Friday): Kennesaw State vs. Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA.
January games
- Jan. 5 (Thursday): Indiana at Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 8 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Northwestern in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 11 (Wednesday): Indiana at Penn State in University Park, Pa. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 14 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Wisconsin in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 19 (Thursday): Indiana at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 22 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 25 (Wednesday): Indiana at Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Jan. 31 (Tuesday): Indiana at Maryland in College Park, Md. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
February games
- Feb. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 7 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Rutgers in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 11 (Saturday): Indiana at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 15 (Wednesday): Indiana at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 18 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Illinois in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 21 (Tuesday): Indiana at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 25 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Feb. 28 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Iowa in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
March games
- March 5 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
Big Ten Tournament
- March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chcago, Ill. — Indiana won two games (Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois) last year before losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the semifinals. The Hoosiers have never won this tournament, and have only reached the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001.
NCAA Tournament
- March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio
- March 16-19 (Thursday-Sunday): First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.
- March 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday): Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev.
- April 1-3 (Saturday-Monday): Final Four — NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- JACKSON-DAVIS NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American team on Monday. He's joined by Kentucky's reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Houston's Marcus Sasser. CLICK HERE
- IU ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES 2023 HALL OF FAME CLASS: Indiana athletics welcomed six new members to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday, including the voice of men's basketball and football Don Fischer, men's basketball player D.J. White, volleyball's Ashley Benson, Jenn Cristy of women's swimming, women's tennis coach Lin Loring and women's track and field athlete Tina Parrott. CLICK HERE
- HOOD-SCHIFINO INVITED TO CHRIS PAUL ELITE GUARD CAMP: Indiana basketball freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will participate in the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp this weekend in Los Angeles. Hood-Schifino is the highest-rated incoming freshman in the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-2023 season. CLICK HERE