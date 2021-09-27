5 Questions I'm Looking to Hear Answered During Indiana Basketball Media Day

Indiana coach Mike Woodson and his 13 scholarship basketball players are meeting with the media on Monday for the first time this season. Here are five questions I'm looking forward to getting answered.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The college basketball season is right around the corner, and it's getting so close that Indiana's coaches and players are meeting with the media on Monday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. ET, with new Indiana coach Mike Woodson and all 13 of his scholarship players talking. We'll have full coverage of the event later today here at Sports Illustrated Indiana.

I have plenty of questions set to ask, and I'm sure you do as well. Here's my five

Here are mine:

1. For Mike Woodson: Have you Coach Bob Knight out to Assembly Hall for any workouts or meetings?

Woodson played for Knight at Indiana from 1976 to 1980 and he's one of the Hall of Fame coaches all-time favorite players. Woodson said during the summer that he's been over to Knight's house several times. Has he been to Woodson's new basketball home?

2. For Trayce Jackson-Davis: How's your perimeter shooting coming?

Trayce Jackson-Davis, the silky smooth 6-foot-9 left-hander, has been Indiana's leading scorer the past two seasons, but almost all of his points have come down low. He stuck around for another year because Woodson promised to enhance his game.

We didn't get to see much of that in the Bahamas during the two exhibitions game because both centers on the Indiana roster, South Florida transfer Michael Durr and true freshman Logan Duncomb, sat out those two games. Jackson-Davis played well, but got all of his points the same way, dominating inside. Has he expanded his game?

3. For Woodson: How is he enjoying being back in Bloomington and working so closely with college players?

It was something of a surprise when Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson hired Woodson in late March, because he has only played and coached on the NBA the past four decades.

The college game is all new to him, and critics said he would struggle, especially with recruiting. Well, he's grabbed two five-star recruits already — freshman Tamar Bates and 2022 combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino from Montverde Academy in Florida — and he seems to be settling in just fine. How is it being back home?

4. For Xavier Johnson: How is the Point Guard 101 education going with the coaching staff?

Woodson is a huge fan of point guard play, which might have something to do with playing with Isiah Thomas for a year at Indiana, and He's been all over making sure he makes the most out of Johnson, a transfer from Pitt.

Johnson played well in the Bahamas and is quickly emerging as a team leader with the ball in his hands. His offseason progress is a big thing to watch. Is he ready?

5. For Miller Kopp: Are you having as much fun as it looks like your having?

Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp has been a big hit on social media since transferring to Indiana. He's a cut-up, for one, and he's been enjoying doing video blogs. He seems like he's fitting in nicely.

We haven't had a chance to talk face-to-face with anyone in Bloomington since March of 2020, just prior to COVID shutting down the season. This is a first. Looking forward to it.

Do you have question?