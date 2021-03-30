Al Durham Announces Grad Transfer to Providence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana guard Al Durham announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he is transferring to Providence for next season.

Durham played four years at Indiana, and he will be joining the Friars as a grad transfer in his final year of eligibility.

In Durham's post, he thanked Indiana fans: "First, Thank you Hoosier nation for 4 years full of lessons and growth that I will take on my next journey. With that being said I will be using my 5th year of eligibility and I will be a grad transfer at Providence College"

Despite Indiana never having the amount of success it wanted, Durham overachieved as a player. As a senior this past season, he averaged 11.3 points and shot 38% from 3-point range.

He also eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his Indiana career this past season, becoming the 53rd player in program history to do so.

“It’s been a blessing, I’ll say, to have the opportunity to play DI, play on the highest stage in America,” Durham said on his senior day. “ It’s all been a blessing, filled with hard work and pain, sweat and tears. I feel like there’s too many jewels I’ve taken from Indiana, whether that’s relationships, basketball, friendships, anything.”

