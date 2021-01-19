Archie Miller on Joey Brunk: 'There's No Reason to Say He's Done for the Year'

After having surgery on his back, Joey Brunk could still return this season. Archie Miller didn't want to rule anything out when he talked about Brunk on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Archie Miller's radio show Monday night, Don Fischer posed a question to Miller about Joey Brunk and if there's a chance he could come back this season.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Brunk won't return after having surgery on his back, but Miller wasn't comfortable in ruling that out.

"It's all on the table," Miller said. "There's no reason to say he's done for the year, and there's no reason to say he'll be back at a certain point because we just don't know."

Brunk actually returned with the team on Monday and began his rehab and was able to work on the underwater treadmill.

"I just saw him for the first time yesterday because as he had back surgery, he stayed away for recovery knowing we were gonna travel, and then once we traveled, and he came back, he had to go into quarantine," Miller said. "So, he's just now emerged back into the facility. But he was in practice yesterday and feels good. That's the one positive thing is he feels good."

Brunk hasn't played a game all season. As a player that started 32 games a season ago, Brunk could no doubt help this Hoosier team if he's able to work his way back onto the floor.

"Whether he could help us or not, I don't know, but we're not gonna shut the door on it at all," Miller said. "If there's that opportunity that he starts to work back to the practice floor at some point, Joe is smart enough and knows what's going on that he could give us a little bit if he's healthy."

When Miller thought about what Brunk could add if he returns with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, he called it a "heck of a three-headed frontcourt for our league."

It's too early to tell right now whether or not Brunk can get healthy in time to play this season, but Miller knows Brunk will try to play if he can, so that's why he's not ruling anything out at this point.

"I wouldn't shut it down on his return. I think Joey will do his part and try to make a run at it," Miller said. "We have a lot of ball left. I think around February we should start to kind of see what kind of progress he's making in the next few weeks. Maybe one month from now, we'll have a better indicator of what's really possible."

