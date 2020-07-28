HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Here's What Archie Miller Had to Say During News Conference Tuesday Night

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time since the college basketball season was abruptly canceled in mid-March, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller met with the local media on Tuesday night to discuss a wide range of topics.

It was his first full gathering with the media since March 11, the night after Indiana had beaten Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here's what he had to say:

— on trying to figure out what might happen:

"Since we've been on this plan, we've kind of adjusted week-to-week. That's why we're so fortunate to have our guys back, because we're learning every week. We're moving into that next phase a little bit, what the fall might look like. We're operating on starting on time, but there's a lot of details still to be worked out. A lot of protocols have clearly changed. It's an uncharted territory, not only for me, but for everybody on the planet.''

— on the players grasping change: 

"It's been great to watch the maturity level of this group. It's the best leadership we've had, an the new guys haven't missed a beat.''

— on what the players are doing now:

"We've been on the court twice a day with split groups, and they went without a hitch. (Head trainer) Tim Garl has done an amazing job. He's done a great job of policing everybody. We have a few workouts again today. All of the guys have been working out, except for Jerome (Hunter), who had some work on his tonsils. We have an off day (Wednesday) and then two more days of good work. We didn't catch up all the way, but there hasn't been one day where I was worried. I couldn't have asked for a better six weeks, other than the guys not playing five-on-five. I love what they've done. I was very surprised from a conditioning standpoint how well they did. We've had some really good workouts.''

— on giving credit to the players for doing things right:

"Part of the challenge right now, to our guys credit, there's been some discipline there and some accountability there in regards to being smart for those 18 hours they are away from us.''

— on recruiting with Zoom:

"When you sit on Zoom, it's hard, but it's going to be a way of life here for a while. This is going to be the new wave.''

— on roster adjustments after transfers:

"I feel like we can still play big. Jerome can play a big small forward role, but we can be more perimeter oriented, too. We'll play with some smaller stuff too, and it really opens up our flexibility. We'll be able to play more of a three-guard lineup when we want to. It's going to be a fun group to coach. I feel like we'll be a more skilled team.''

— on Trayce Jackson-Davis' growth:

"Trayce has to continue to evolve into that natural progression as a sophomore where nothing is new anymore. He's got to be a dominant rebounder for us, and scoring, there's got to be different ways for him to attack. We want him to be better in every area, but he has to become an elite defender, too. He played careful a little bit at times. He needs to be way more confident than he was a year ago. His attitude will allow him to keep getting better because he's so coachable. He had a lot of pressure on him as a freshman and he handled it well. He's got to take them up another gear.''

— on expectations for Khristian Lander: 

"Khristian is 17 years old and he's been on campus for three weeks. That's so hard. You've got to be patient with him. He's just so gifted on the court. He has that 'it factor' on the court, and he knows how to play. Physically, he's going to have to get a lot stronger, and he'll have to learn how to play through mistakes and not get down on himself. He's a young guy, but he's very competitive.''

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Archie Miller Holding News Conference Tonight for First Time in 139 Days

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller will meet with the local media on Tuesday night, his first full news conference in more than four months.

Tom Brew

'He Loved IU': Indiana Athletics Mourns Death Of Former Football Player Phil Westfall

Former Indiana football player Phil Westfall passed away on July 24. Westfall was a punter for Indiana from 1961-64, and he never stopped supporting the program.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 27): Schwarber Goes 0-for-5 in First Game as Cubs' DH

Kyle Schwarber saw his three-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday night, going 0-for-5 in the 8-7 victory by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana WR Cody Latimer Placed On Commissioner's Exempt List After May Arrest

Former Indiana wide receiver and current Washington Football Team wide receiver Cody Latimer has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following an incident in May where he was charged with multiple felonies.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Devonte Green Not Invited To Participate In 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Former Indiana guard Devonte Green did not receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 26): Schwarber Has Another Big Day in Cubs' Win

Kyle Schwarber had a double and scored twice as the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to win their first series of the late-starting season.

Tom Brew

Weekly Roundup Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (July 26)

Getting great stories from around the country are easy to get to now in the ever-expanding Sports Illustrated network, and here's some of the best stuff this week.

Tom Brew

Indiana Prep Standout Luke Brown Commits to Stetson

Scoring machine Luke Brown, a prolific shooter from Blackford High School in Hartford City, Ind., is heading to Florida to play his college ball at Stetson.

Tom Brew

A.J. Moye Tells Touching Story of First Meeting With Bob Knight

Former Hoosier A.J. Moye talks about the first time Bob Knight came to his Georgia home, and the soft side he saw in him on a difficult day.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Caleb Baragar Credited With Win in Major-League Debut

Former Indiana star Caleb Baragar made his big-league debut on Saturday, pitching two scoreless innings and earning the win in the San Francisco Giants 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers

Tom Brew