What Archie Miller Said on his Radio Show on Monday Night

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller talked a lot about consistency and effort during his radio show on Monday night, and he's hoping to see more of both as the Hoosiers head down the home stretch the next few weeks.

Here's what he had to say from the Holiday Inn:

"That's the frustrating part, dealing with the mental stuff,'' Miller said when talking about still having to coach effort. "When we go on the road, we're not playing chopped liver. You have to be ready with your best effort.

"Whether it's turnovers that get you out of synch, or rebounding, or any one thing that gets you out of whack, it happens. We've beaten a lot of good teams at home, and their coaches say the same things we say about the way we lose on the road. Very few times on the road are you playing this level of caliber of team night after night. 

"For us, it's understanding that we don't have to play a perfect game, but we have to have a perfect effort game.

"DeRon (Davis) was really good on Sunday, going 9-for-9 from the field, but I thought he played well against Iowa, too. He was injured as a sophomore, and this is really the first time he's been around all year long. He had some really good passes against Iowa.

"You look at those guys and realize those breakthrough moments for them are important. We want to make the most out of it for those two seniors. We want them both to play well.

"Devonte was great at Iowa. He's been a big part of our biggest wins all year, and we need that.

"Minnesota's resume, they've played as difficult a schedule as anyone in the country. They've been able to sweep Ohio State, they've beaten Michigan, they beat Wisconsin by 20. With me, I see a top two or three point guard in Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu is the most improved guy I've seen. He's a first-team all-conference guy in my book. And they have a slew of other guys.

"Playing in The Barn is always difficult. We've got to play at a higher level there, and we can't turn it over up there. We've got to get Trayce (Jackson-Davis) rolling on the road. In some of our road games, he's been a non-factor. We'll get him going and we'll be a better team for it,

"We were sort of stewing in it after that Purdue game. I thought we had a good practice today. We'll have another good one (Tuesday) and then have a good shoot around at Minnesota. You've got to be ready mentally and we'll have more guys step up and play well.

Comments

Basketball

My Two Cents: If I Was Coaching This Team With Devonte Green On it ...

There's one guy on Indiana's roster who can deliver points in bunches, senior sharpshooter Devonte Green, so doesn't it seem obvious to try to get him off to a good start?

Tom Brew

Buckshot822005

Indiana Baseball’s Grant Richardson Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Sophomore Grant Richardson gets off to a hot start in the 2020 season against No. 11 LSU

Caleb Coffman

Open Thread: Live From Crisler Center with Michigan-Indiana

It's mid-February, so this means that today's game with Indiana and Michigan is a must-win for both sides. Follow our live thread here.

Tom Brew

Jumpin Jack

Rapid Reaction: Indiana's Road Woes Continue at Michigan

Indiana is now just 1-7 on the road in the Big Ten after getting waxed by Michigan 89-65 on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: The Up-and-Down Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has been a hard team to figure out this season, and Indiana's opponent on Sunday is finding its groove.

Tom Brew

Indiana Splits Doubleheader with LSU Thanks to Tucker

Braydon Tucker's standout pitching performance in the nightcap helped Indiana get a big win at No. 11 LSU.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to Tigers 8-1

The Indiana Hoosiers were overmatched in their season opener against No. 11 LSU, falling behind early and struggling to make any kind of rally in the 8-1 defeat in Baton Rouge, La.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball: Previewing Indiana's Opening Series with LSU

Indiana will test its young talent early with road matchup against No. 11 LSU

Caleb Coffman

My Two Cents: Is This the Start of One Last Magical Run for Devonte Green?

Devonte Green had another magical night Thursday in the win over Iowa, and now the Hoosiers need him to stay hot down the home stretch.

Tom Brew

Devonte Green's Hot Hand Helps Indiana Beat No. 21 Iowa

Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to an impressive effort from senior sharpshooter Devonte Green, who had 27 points in the win over No. 21 Iowa.

Tom Brew