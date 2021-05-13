Big Ten Announces Indiana Basketball's 2021-22 Conference Home and Away Opponents
The Indiana basketball team will compete in 20 Big Ten Conference matchups for the fourth straight season. Finalized dates, times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference released the single-play and home-and-away conference opponents for all league programs for the 2021-22 men's basketball season on Thursday.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers will compete in a 20-game conference schedule for the fourth straight season. The team will play in seven home-and-away series and six single-play matchups.
Over the last three seasons, Indiana is 24-35 in the conference. The Hoosiers finished 12-15 last season, including 7-12 record against Big Ten opponents. The program's last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2016.
Home-and-Away Opponents
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
Single-Play Home Opponents
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Rutgers
Single-Play Away Opponents
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
