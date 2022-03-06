Big Ten Daily (March 6): Plenty to Be Decided on Final Day of Regular Season

Indiana and Purdue wrapped up their respective seasons on Saturday, but there are six games left to play on Sunday, and there is still a lot on the line, both for the tourney title and seeding in next week's Big Ten Tournament,.

Two teams, Rutgers and Michigan, are still looking for more victories to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee as well.

So here's the day's schedule, plus what's at stake in every game.

Penn State at Rutgers

Gametime, TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network

Penn State is 12-15, and 7-12 in the Big Ten; Rutgers is 17-12, and 11-8 in the Big Ten. What's at stake for Rutgers: Rutgers got a huge win at Indiana on Wednesday, and a victory on Sunday just might be done to secure and NCAA Tournament berth. Rutgers had some ugly losses early in the year, but reeled off four straight wins against ranked teams in February, something that had never been done before by an unranked team. Rutgers can also get a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win and a lot of help. They would need Ohio State and Iowa to both lose.

Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State

Gametime, TV: 12:30 ET on FOX

Michigan is 16-13, and 10-9 in the Big Ten; Ohio State is 19-9, and 12-7 in Big Ten. What's at stake for Michigan: The Wolverines are still building an NCAA Tournament resume, and win here would probably be enough to secure a bid. If not, they will need a tourney run, at least a small one, next week in Indy. Michigan will have to do it without star center Hunter Dickinson, who is missing Sunday's game with a stomach illness.

Nebraska at No. 10 Wisconsin

Gametime, TV: 2 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Wisconsin is 24-5, and 15-4 in the Big Ten; Nebraska is 9-21 and 3-16 in the Big Ten. What's at stake for Nebraska: The downtrodden Cornhuskers have been playing well lately, posting wins over Penn State and Ohio State after starting the league season 1-16. A win and a Minnesota loss moves Nebraska up to the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland at Michigan State

Gametime, TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Maryland is 15-15, and 15-4 in the Big Ten; Michigan State is 19-11 and 10-9 in the Big Ten. What's at stake for Maryland: The Terrapins can avoid playing on Wednesday night in the hated opening round with a victory over a Penn State loss. Finishing with a winning record would also be nice.

No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois

Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Iowa is 22-8, and 12-7 in the Big Ten; Illinois is 21-8 and 14-5 in the Big Ten. What's at stake for Iowa: The Hawkeyes are the hottest team in the league right now, winning five in a row and eight of nine. An upset on the road here would lock in the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They been so impressive this past month that their NCAA stock is soaring, as well.

Minnesota at Northwestern

Gametime, TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Minnesota is 13-15, and 4-15 in the Big Ten; Northwestern is 13-15 and 6-13 in the Big Ten. What's at stake for Minnesota: The need a win or Nebraska loss for the 13th seed. The Gophers have lost three in a row and five of six, so simply getting back in the win column is a big deal, too.

Indiana is locked in to the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament regardless of what happens on Sunday. Their opponent will be either Michigan or Michigan State.

Purdue can move up to the No. 2 seed if Illinois loses. They are locked in to the No. 3 seed otherwise.