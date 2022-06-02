Big Ten Roundup: NBA Draft, Transfer Portal Update

The deadline to withdraw from or stay in the 2022 NBA Draft has passed, providing more clarity to what Big Ten basketball will look like next season. Here's a breakdown of the biggest storylines from the NBA Draft and transfer portal in the Big Ten.

The NBA Draft deadline has now passed, meaning rosters for the upcoming Big Ten basketball season are taking shape. It's been a hectic few months of college basketball news following the NCAA Tournament, with more players than ever entering the transfer portal and testing their NBA Draft stock.

Here's a breakdown of the biggest NBA Draft and transfer portal storylines impacting the Big Ten.

Illinois adds a pair of immediate-impact transfers

After losing Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo from last year's roster, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was forced to reload through the transfer portal. And perhaps no coach in the Big Ten has done better in that regard this offseason.

Terrence Shannon Jr. returns to his home state after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he started 54 of 83 games. Shannon, a Chicago native, averaged over 16.7 points per game in each of his three seasons at Texas Tech, while shooting 35 percent from 3. At 6-foot-6, he's a tall and lanky guard that defends hard and will embrace the physicality of the Big Ten from day one.

Illinois added another Big 12 transfer in guard-forward hybrid Matthew Mayer. A member of the 2021 NCAA Champion Baylor Bears, Mayer started all 33 games for Baylor last season and appeared in 93 games off the bench during his first three years in Waco. Mayer averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds while shooting 35 percent from 3 in his Baylor career. At 6-foot-9, Mayer is a scoring threat from anywhere and brings a winning mindset to Champaign. Mayer's Baylor teammate Dain Dainja, a 6-foot-9 forward who played in three games as a freshman for Baylor last season, is also transferring to Illinois.

Michigan loses two one-and-done freshmen to NBA Draft

Waiting until the day of the deadline to make their decision, Michigan freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate both decided to stay in the NBA Draft. Last season, Houstan averaged 10.1 points and four rebounds while shooting 36 percent from 3. Diabate scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds per game.

The Wolverines got off to a slow start last season, but it was clear in their run to the Sweet 16 that Houstan and Diabate had NBA potential. At 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-11, Houstan and Diabate have the versatility and length that is valued at an all-time high in the NBA right now.

These are huge losses for a Michigan team that now returns only one starter, Hunter Dickinson. The Wolverines also have just two players with significant experience off the bench in Terrance Williams and Kobe Bufkin. Michigan brings in the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation to try to make up for the losses of Houstan, Diabate, Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr. DeVante Jones, Adrian Nunez and Frankie Collins.

Ohio State experiences major departures, brings in three impact transfers

The Buckeyes lost nearly their entire rotation from last season as nine players who played meaningful minutes have either left for the NBA or chose to transfer. This includes first-team All-Big Ten forward E.J. Liddell, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham and veteran starter Kyle Young.

Forward Zed Key is Ohio State's only returning starter, but Justice Sueing is also back in Columbus after missing all but two games last season with an injury. Sueing started 31 games for Ohio State during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 10.7 points per game.

Head coach Chris Holtmann reloaded the roster as best he could, adding guard Isaac Likekele, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, Sean McNeil, a two-year starting sharpshooter from West Virginia, and 6-foot-6 guard Tanner Holden, a three-year starter at Wright State who averaged 20.1 points last season.

Kris Murray returns to Iowa

His brother Keegan is headed to the NBA as a likely top-10 draft pick, but Kris returns to Iowa for what could be a breakout junior season. Kris averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from 3 last season.

At 6-foot-8, Kris' game is very similar to his brother Keegan's with the ability to score from any spot on the floor. Kris declared for the draft and competed at the NBA combine, receiving some valuable advice on how to improve his game next season. Don't be surprised if Kris is a first-team All-Big Ten player next season.

Michigan State, Purdue stand pat despite significant losses

Tom Izzo lost three starter's from last years team – Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. – as well as a key bench piece in forward Julius Marble. Michigan State will still have an experienced backcourt led by A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, as well as veteran forwards Malik Hall and Joey Hauser. But depth could be a question for Michigan State, who brings in the No. 40 recruiting class in the country and hasn't added anyone through the transfer portal.

Similar to Michigan State, Purdue lost three starters from last season – Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. – as well as Trevion Williams – who was essentially a starter last season – and Isaiah Thompson. Zach Edey and Mason Gillis return to form one of the best front courts in the Big Ten, but guard play could be a serious issue for Purdue.

As of now, CBS Sports' John Rothstein projects freshman Braden Smith, redshirt junior Brandon Newman and junior Ethan Morton to comprise Purdue's backcourt. Newman averaged 4.6 points in 12.1 minutes per game last year, and Morton scored 2.4 points in 14.8 minutes off the bench.

The Boilermakers add forward Trey Kauffman-Renn, a top-50 recruit who redshirted last season, as well as sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer and small forward Camden Heide in the nation's No. 38 recruiting class.

Michigan State and Purdue should still finish towards the top of the Big Ten standings, but it feels like they have missed out on opportunities to fill areas of need.

Caleb McConnell heads back to Rutgers

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell is back for his fifth season at Rutgers after leading the Scarlet Knights to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. McConnell only averaged 7.2 points last season, but he also grabbed 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game last season.

And with the loss of Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, McConnell could take on a bigger scoring role next season. Rutgers also returns Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi as starters from last season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis returns, Indiana adds two top freshmen

After being unable to compete in the NBA Draft Combine due to covid, Indiana's All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to return to Indiana for his fourth season. This was the final piece to Mike Woodson's puzzle that now includes four returning starters, as well as five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau.

Woodson and the Hoosiers built momentum last year by returning to the NCAA Tournament, and with nearly everyone in Bloomington to run it back, the Hoosiers should compete for a Big Ten title if they can knock down outside shots.

Stories related to Indiana basketball: