Big Ten Roundup: Spartans Stay Perfect In League on Joey Hauser's Game-Winning Shot

Michigan State needed a last-second shot from forward Joey Hauser to beat Minnesota 71-69 on Wednesday night in East Lansing, Mich., remaining unbeaten in league play with the thrilling win.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 in the Big Ten) led most of the way, but the Gophers, who lost at Indiana on Sunday to start their road trip, wouldn't go away. Malik Hall came up big for Michigan State down the stretch, scoring seven quick points over a 2-plus minute stretch to give the Spartans a 63-57 lead with just under 6 minutes left to play. Hall had been scoreless up until that point.

Minnesota (10-4, 1-4) closed the gap to tie the game at 69-69 with 25 seconds to play on a pair of E.J. Stephens free throws. On the final possession, Michigan State freshman Max Christie delivered a bounce pass to AJ Hoggard into the paint. Hoggard took two quick dribbles and passed to Hauser, who laid it in with 1 second left on the clock.

"That was a was one of those weird special moments in a game where you really didn't play that good, and yet you won," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "And yet, they acted like we just won the national championship. It wasn't the game, I think, as much as the situation, and that was pretty cool."

Minnesota came into the game dead last in the nation in offensive rebounding (358th out of 358 teams, but had a season-high 12 offensive boards against the Spartans. Eric Curry led Minnesota with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Freshman Max Christie led the Spartans with 16 points and Gabe Brown added 13.

Maryland 94, Northwestern 87

Eric Ayala scored 26 points and hit five three-pointers as Maryland (9-7, 1-4) finally got its first Big Ten win of the season for interim coach Danny Manning with a 94-87 double-overtime win over Northwestern (8-6, 1-4).

Ayala was one of four Terrapins in double figures. Guard Fatts Russell, a graduate transfer from Rhode Island, scored 13 of his 23 points during the two overtimes, Hakim Hart had 18 points and Donta Scott had 17.

“I’m very proud of the effort and the resiliency of the guys on our team,” Manning said. “We stayed the course, we thought ‘next play,’ and we found a way to get a road win — a win in the Big Ten. “Our two guards really did a good job of facilitating, rebounding the basketball, scoring the basketball. They’re older. They’re veteran guards. And we’re very thankful to have them in situations like this on the road.”

Northwestern's Pete Nance led all scorers with a career-high 28 points and 14 rebounds, and fellow forward Robbie Beran added 19 for the Wildcats, who have lost four straight.

Northwestern could have won in regulation. Nance was fouled with 11 seconds to go and made the first free throw to tie the game at 72-72, but missed the second to force overtime. They also led all of the first overtime before Russell scored with 31 seconds to go and was fouled, making the free throw to tie it at 83-83. The Wildcats had two looks at the basket on their final possession but could not score. Maryland never trailed in the second OT, getting six points from Russell to secure the win.

