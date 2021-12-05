Big Ten Season Gets Underway With December Showdowns

When the Big Ten went to a 20-game schedule four years ago, it necessitated the need to play conference games in the December. It makes the month more enjoyable and allows teams to make an early statement. Here are the results of the league games so far, with the rest of this month's schedule.

Sunday, Dec. 5 games

Northwestern (5-2) at Maryland (5-3), Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Ohio State (5-2) at Penn State (4-3), 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Monday, Dec. 6 games

Illinois (6-2) at Iowa (7-1), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 games

Michigan (5-3) at Nebraska (5-4), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Wedneday, Dec. 8 games

Indiana (7-1) at Wisconsin (7-1), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State (7-2) at Minnesota (6-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday, Dec. 9 games

Purdue (8-0) at Rutgers (4-4), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday, Dec. 11 games

Wisconsin (7-1) at Ohio State (5-2), Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Penn State (4-3) at Michigan State (7-2), 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Minnesota (6-0) at Michigan (5-3), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Friday, Dec. 3 results

PURDUE 77, IOWA 70: Jaden Ivey scored 19 points and Trevion Williams added 13 points and 19 rebounds off the bench as No. 2-ranked Purdue won a battle of unbeatens in West Lafayette, Ind., to start league play. The Hawkeyes played without Keegan Murray, the nation's No. 2-leading scorer. He sat out with an ankle injury.

ILLINOIS 86, RUTGERS 51: Alonso Plummer scored 24 points and Kofi Cockburn added 13 points and 15 rebounds as Illinois cruised to an easy victory in Champaign, Ill.

Saturday, Dec. 4 results