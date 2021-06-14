Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Five-Star DB Tyreke Johnson Transfers to Nebraska

Former five-star defensive back Tyreke Johnson transfers from Ohio State to Nebraska, Luka Garza is in "the best shape of his life" ahead of the NBA Draft and former Buckeye linebacker Jerome Baker signs a contract extension in Miami. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten Conference.

Tyreke Johnson, a former five-star defensive back who managed just eight tackles for Ohio State in three seasons, is transferring to Nebraska. Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 12, and Hayes Fawcett broke the news on Sunday.

As a high school prospect, Johnson was ranked the No. 2 safety in the 2018 recruiting class out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville Florida. He was the fifth overall prospect in the state of Florida and the 21st-ranked recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He had offers from Clemson and Alabama, among other high-profile programs, but chose Ohio State instead. Now, Johnson finds himself playing for a rival from the Big Ten Conference.

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Cornhuskers after redshirting in 2018 and being granted an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luka Garza 'In the Best Shape of his Life'

Former Iowa basketball player Luka Garza is continuing to improve his NBA Draft stock after a stellar final season in the Big Ten. According to David Eickholt of 247Sports, Garza has lost 22 pounds and is "in the best shape of his life."

The 6-foot-11 big man left the Hawkeyes as their all-time leading scorer. After the 2020-21 season, he was a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection. Garza was named the Big Ten and Naismith National Player of the Year.

During Garza's senior season, he averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He also shot better than 55% from the floor on the year.

Garza finished his career as the only Big Ten student-athlete to record 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, 150 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers. He was one of three players in the country to shoot at least 52% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line with at least 40 made 3-pointers.

After cementing himself as one of the greatest players to enter the Iowa basketball program, Garza will look to develop into a quality player at the professional level.

Former Ohio State Linebacker Inks Contract Extension in Miami

Jerome Baker, who played with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2015 to 2017, is staying with the team that drafted him. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Baker signed a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed.

Baker, a third-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2018, has played 48 games for the team in the past three years, including 37 starts. He's already produced 317 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one touchdown.

During the 2020 season, Baker compiled 112 tackles and a career-best seven sacks for Miami. He also forced two fumbles and recorded 11 QB hits on the year.

In Baker's three-year college career, he accumulated 159 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass deflections, two interceptions and one touchdown for the Buckeyes in 29 games.

