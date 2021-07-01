Sports Illustrated home
Big Ten: Illinois Basketball Star Kofi Cockburn Enters Transfer Portal

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is in the transfer portal. As of now, he hasn't yet withdrawn from the NBA Draft, but there's no guarantee he'll stay with the Fighting Illini should he return to college basketball next season.
Author:
Publish date:

After declaring for the NBA Draft back in April, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has elected to put his name in the transfer portal. For now, his name remains in the NBA Draft, but he will be exploring all of his options.

Andrew Slater of Pro Insight was the first to break the news in a Tweet below. Should Cockburn decide to return to college basketball, there's no guarantee he'll stay at Illinois or in the Big Ten Conference.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is scheduled for July 7.

Cockburn was a key contributor to the Fighting Illini's 2020-21 season. He averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, bringing the team to a 24-7 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

He was the only player in college basketball to average at least 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor.

Cockburn was a second-team All-American selection and was named first-team All-Big Ten last season. After a successful sophomore year, he decided to enter the NBA Draft and present his talents for professional evaluation.

He may ultimately decide to return to Illinois if he believes it is in his best interest, and current his decision allows him to continue speaking with NBA coaches. 

