Big Ten Power Rankings (Feb. 15): Michigan Impressive Despite Long Layoff

Michigan missed five games after being shut down over COVID-19 concerns, but they came back in style with a second-half comeback on the road at Wisconsin, and stay firmly in our No. 1 spot.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Twenty-three days later, Michigan was back on the court Sunday. They left us as the No. 1 team in the Big Ten three weeks ago, and they came back still wearing the same crown.

They left no doubt thanks to a second-half comeback, dispatching Wisconsin 67-59 after trailing by 14 points just prior to halftime. Once the rust came off, they were great.

“The first four minutes was kind of rough," Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson said. "The first four minutes of every college basketball game is usually the hardest on your lungs, but this one I definitely felt it a little bit more than the others, which was understandable from the two-week pause. But coach (Juwan) Howard expected this from us. I just called for a quick sub and I knew he’d get me back in there quick.”

Michigan picked away slowly in the second half, and finally went ahead 54-53 on two Dickinson free throws with 5:05 left. They outscored Wisconsin 15-6 down the stretch.

“I’m impressed with how our guys responded after the long layoff and not making excuses for themselves and coming out here and competing on the road," Howard said. "That was a tough win versus a very good team in Wisconsin. Winning a game like this on the road does a lot. It says a lot about the character of this group.

“It’s a big, big, big confidence builder. I would say this. We didn’t lose our confidence before this game by having a pause, but to get a win like this on the road, it’s a great feeling. We’ll enjoy it.”

As well they should. They were my no-doubter No. 1 before the pause, and nothing has changed. At least this week.

Here are my rankings, from No. 1 to No. 14. Please weigh in with your thoughts.

1. Michigan Wolverines

Record so far: 14-1 overall, 9-1 in the Big Ten

14-1 overall, 9-1 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 3, Coaches No. 3, kenpom.com No. 3

AP No. 3, Coaches No. 3, kenpom.com No. 3 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 1

No. 1 Last week: Versus Illinois (ppd.); Beat Wisconsin 67-59.

Versus Illinois (ppd.); Beat Wisconsin 67-59. This week: Versus Rutgers (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET); at Ohio State (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET).

Versus Rutgers (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET); at Ohio State (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET). The skinny: It would have been easy to pack it in after being down 14, but Michigan wasn't about to use the long layoff as an excuse. Winning at Wisconsin is never easy, and that was an impressive performance, especially after sitting for so long.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record so far: 17-4 overall, 11-4 in the Big Ten

17-4 overall, 11-4 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 4, Coaches No. 5, kenpom.com No. 7

AP No. 4, Coaches No. 5, kenpom.com No. 7 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 3

No. 3 Last week: Beat Maryland 73-65, beat Indiana 78-59.

Beat Maryland 73-65, beat Indiana 78-59. This week: At Penn State (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET); versus Michigan (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

At Penn State (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET); versus Michigan (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) The skinny: Ohio State passed my eye test on Saturday when I saw them dismantle Indiana in person in Columbus. I'm a believer now. They are very physical and can guard, and they get a lot off the bench, too. I'll jump them ahead of Illinois now into our No. 2 spot. Big showdown on Sunday with No. 1 Michigan.

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record so far: 14-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten

14-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 5, Coaches No. 6, kenpom.com No. 5

AP No. 5, Coaches No. 6, kenpom.com No. 5 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 2

No. 2 Last week: At Michigan (ppd.); beat Nebraska 77-72 in OT.

At Michigan (ppd.); beat Nebraska 77-72 in OT. This week: Versus Northwestern (Tuesday 9 p.m. ET); at Minnesota (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Versus Northwestern (Tuesday 9 p.m. ET); at Minnesota (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET) The skinny: The Illini barely got past a Nebraska team on a 24-game Big Ten losing streak, so that costs them a spot in my book. Would have cost them a few more if they had lost. Should get back on track this week, though.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record so far: 15-6 overall, 9-5 in the Big Ten

15-6 overall, 9-5 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 11, Coaches No. 16, kenpom.com No. 4

AP No. 11, Coaches No. 16, kenpom.com No. 4 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 5

No. 5 Last week: Beat Rutgers 79-66, beat Michigan State 88-58.

Beat Rutgers 79-66, beat Michigan State 88-58. This week: At Wisconsin (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET); versus Penn State (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET).

At Wisconsin (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET); versus Penn State (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET). The skinny: Two impressive victories this week for the Hawkeyes, who seem to have found their groove again. Rutgers had been on a roll and they shut them down, then completely embarrassed Michigan State. Luka Garza had only eight points against MSU, but the three-point shooters went wild. They're back, but are they better than ever?

5.. Purdue Boilermakers

Record so far: 13-8 overall, 8-6 in the Big Ten

13-8 overall, 8-6 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 33, Coaches No. 25, kenpom.com No. 22

AP No. 33, Coaches No. 25, kenpom.com No. 22 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 4

No. 4 Last week: Lost to Minnesota 71-68.

Lost to Minnesota 71-68. This week: Versus Michigan State (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Nebraska (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Versus Michigan State (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Nebraska (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET) The skinny: Purdue lost another game in the final minute, but this time it was a little fluky at Minnesota. A banked three-pointer and a bad traveling call did the trick. This is a big week. They are playing two teams near the bottom of the standings, but they're scary nonetheless. It's a big week to go 2-0. Can they do it?

6. Wisconsin Badgers

Record so far: 15-7 overall, 9-6 in the Big Ten

15-7 overall, 9-6 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 21, Coaches No. 21, kenpom.com No. 13

AP No. 21, Coaches No. 21, kenpom.com No. 13 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 6

No. 6 Last week: Beat Nebraska 61-48, lost to Michigan 67-59

Beat Nebraska 61-48, lost to Michigan 67-59 This week: Versus Iowa (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET); at Northwestern (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

Versus Iowa (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET); at Northwestern (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET) The skinny: Wisconsin just disappeared in that second half against Michigan, which was disappointing. I keep waiting for this team with six seniors to look impressive again, and it's just not coming. Here's an amazing stat. All nine of their Big Ten wins are against teams BELOW THEM in these rankings. They are 0-4 this far against the teams ahead of them.

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record so far: 12-7 overall, 8-7 in the Big Ten

12-7 overall, 8-7 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: AP No. 27, Coaches No. 29, kenpom.com No. 26

AP No. 27, Coaches No. 29, kenpom.com No. 26 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 7

No. 7 Last week: Lost to Iowa 79-66, beat Northwestern 64-50.

Lost to Iowa 79-66, beat Northwestern 64-50. This week: At Michigan (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Maryland (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

At Michigan (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Maryland (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET). The skinny: Rutgers struggled to score against Iowa and lost by 13, which surprised me a bit. This is going to be an interesting week, with a tough matchup against Michigan and then facing Maryland, who's playing a lot better.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Record so far: 11-9 overall, 6-7 in the Big Ten

11-9 overall, 6-7 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: kenpom.com No. 29

kenpom.com No. 29 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 8

No. 8 Last week: Beat Northwestern 79-76 in 2 OT, lost at Ohio State 78-59.

Beat Northwestern 79-76 in 2 OT, lost at Ohio State 78-59. This week: Versus Minnesota (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Michigan State (Saturday, Noon ET).

Versus Minnesota (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Michigan State (Saturday, Noon ET). The skinny: Indiana is the ranked eighth mostly because the gap from nine down is substantial. This is a big week, playing two teams below them in the standings. The Hoosiers are in must-win mode this week for sure. That was my Monday column. CLICK HERE

9. Maryland Terrapins

Record so far: 11-10 overall, 5-9 in the Big Ten

11-10 overall, 5-9 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: kenpom.com No. 35

kenpom.com No. 35 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 11

No. 11 Last week: Lost to Ohio State 73-65, beat Minnesota 72-59.

Lost to Ohio State 73-65, beat Minnesota 72-59. This week: Versus Nebraska (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); versus Nebraska (Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Rutgers (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET).

Versus Nebraska (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); versus Nebraska (Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Rutgers (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET). The skinny: The Terrapins were competitive with red-hot Ohio State and then crushed Minnesota on Sunday and looked good doing it. They're really playing a lot better with this smaller lineup. Their NCAA chances aren't done yet, but winning three games this week would really help.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record so far: 13-8 overall, 6-8 in the Big Ten

13-8 overall, 6-8 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: Coaches No. 35, kenpom.com No. 40

Coaches No. 35, kenpom.com No. 40 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 10

No. 10 Last week: Beat Nebraska 79-61, beat Purdue 71-68, lost to Maryland 72-59.

Beat Nebraska 79-61, beat Purdue 71-68, lost to Maryland 72-59. This week: At Indiana (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Illinois (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET).

At Indiana (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET); versus Illinois (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET). The skinny: The Gophers are now 0-7 on the road in the Big Ten after that ugly loss to Minnesota. I might be a little harsh with their ranking, but I just never see this team playing at its best lately. Gophers are only 3-6 in their last nine.

11. Michigan State Spartans

Record so far: 10-8 overall, 4-8 in the Big Ten

10-8 overall, 4-8 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: kenpom.com No. 69

kenpom.com No. 69 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 12

No. 12 Last week: Beat Penn State 60-58, lost to Iowa 88-58.

Beat Penn State 60-58, lost to Iowa 88-58. This week: At Purdue (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Indiana (Saturday, Noon ET).

At Purdue (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET); at Indiana (Saturday, Noon ET). The skinny: The Spartans actually moved up a spot after beating Penn State, which is stunning for how horrible they looked against Iowa on Saturday. The Spartans need a shot of life heading into their state of Indiana road trip this week.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record so far: 7-10 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten

7-10 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: kenpom.com No. 37

kenpom.com No. 37 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 9

No. 9 Last week: Lost to Michigan State 60-58, lost to Nebraska 62-61.

Lost to Michigan State 60-58, lost to Nebraska 62-61. This week: Versus Ohio State (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET); at Iowa (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET).

Versus Ohio State (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET); at Iowa (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET). The skinny: Penn State had two tough losses this week, losing two games by a combined three points. It cost them three spots in the rankings, and now they've got a brutal week ahead.

13. Northwestern Wildcats

Record so far: 6-12 overall, 3-11 in the Big Ten

6-12 overall, 3-11 in the Big Ten Current national ranking: kenpom.com No. 72

kenpom.com No. 72 Previous Big Ten power rank: No. 12

No. 12 Last week: Lost to Indiana 79-76 in 2 OT, lost to Rutgers 64-50.

Lost to Indiana 79-76 in 2 OT, lost to Rutgers 64-50. This week: At Illinois (Tuesday 9 p.m. ET); versus Wisconsin (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET)

At Illinois (Tuesday 9 p.m. ET); versus Wisconsin (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET) The skinny: Northwestern's losing streak has reached 11 games now, and that double-overtime loss to Indiana really had to hurt. Tough times in Evanston now.

14. Nebraska Cornhuskers