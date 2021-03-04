Big Ten Tournament to Allow Fans, Tickets Go On Sale Through Schools

The Big Ten will allow a maximum of 8,000 fans into Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Tournament that starts next Wednesday and runs for five days.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday morning that it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by SoFi, which will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

According to a release from the conference and following approval by the Marion County Health Department, the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program.

Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.



The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.



Fans attending the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days.

These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.



For more details on Lucas Oil Stadium’s health and safety protocols and additional details on ticket sales, please visit http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.

This story will be updated when further ticket information is released through the schools.

Here is the complete PROJECTED Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information. This has been updated through Wednesday's games. There were several changes. Penn State and Minnesota have swapped spots at 11-12 and Rutgers and Maryland have switched spots at 7-8. All four get new opponents, of course.

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – (No. 12 seed Minnesota vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 2 – (No. 11 seed Penn State vs. No, 14 seed Nebraska) 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – (No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 4 – (No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 5 – (No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 6 – (No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)