Indiana Gets New Big Ten Tournament Opponent After Rutgers Upset on Monday

The ever-changing race for seeds in next week's Big Ten Tournament has changed again, with Indiana now on pace to play Maryland in the 7-10 game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- There are only six days left in the Big Ten regular season, and there's still plenty of juggling that could go on the affect the seedings for the conference tournament.

There was some movement in the pairings on Monday night after Rutgers was blown out at Nebraska, 72-51, and that affects Indiana in a big way. With the upset loss, Rutgers falls from the No. 7 seed to No. 8, and would now have to play a red-hot Michigan State team instead of Indiana team.

The Hoosiers, currently the No. 10 seed, would now play No. 7 Maryland. The Hoosiers beat Maryland 63-55 way back on Jan. 4, but the Terrapins have been on fire lately, winning five straight games.

Purdue (11-6 in the Big Ten, 16-8 overall) controls its own destiny in maintaining the No. 4 seed and the all-important double bye that comes with it. Win home games against Wisconsin (Tuesday) and Indiana, and the Boilers save a day's work, which means a lot in this daily-grind tournament.

Should Indiana get past Maryland in that 7-10 game on Thursday, they would meet No. 2 seed Illinois in the second round right now. Illinois is pretty much locked into the No. 2 spot right now, but that could change.

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information.

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – (No. 12 seed Penn State vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 2 – (No. 11 seed Minnesota vs. No, 14 seed Nebraska) 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – (No. 8 seed Rutgers vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 4 – (No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 5 – (No. 7 seed Maryland vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 6 – (No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

----

NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … Big Ten Network games are also available on the FOX Sports app.

CBS Sports broadcasts will also be available to stream live on Paramount-Plus

For more information, please visit the tournament web site at bigten.org/mbbt.

Related stories on Indiana basketball