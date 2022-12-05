Skip to main content
Breaking: Hoosiers Fall to No. 14 in This Week's Associated Press Top-25 Poll

Indiana had a big win against North Carolina last week, but also suffered its first loss of the year at Rutgers, and it had an effect on its standing in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll released Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, Indiana went backward in the Associated Press Top-25 poll for the first time all season. They checked in at No. 14 on Monday in AP's recent poll.

Indiana (7-1) had an up-and-down week, getting a convincing 77-65 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge but then losing their first game of the year on Saturday. They lost at Rutgers 63-48, struggling offensively in the lowest-scoring game in the Mike Woodson era. 

The Hoosiers play Nebraska at home on Wednesday night, and then take on No. 10 Arizona on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nev. Arizona dropped six spots this week after a 15-point loss to Utah, its first of the year. No 6 Kansas is on the slate the following Saturday, with the first of a home-and-home series with the Jayhawks starting in Lawrence, Kan. on Dec. 17.

Indiana was ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll and has moved up one spot three weeks in a row, checking in at No. 10 in the Nov. 28 poll. 

There are five Big Ten teams in the poll, led by Purdue at No. 4. Iowa is just outside the poll at No. 26, with Wisconsin and Michigan State also receiving votes. Here is this week's top-25:

  1. Houston (8-0)
  2. Texas (6-0)
  3. Virginia (7-0)
  4. Purdue (8-0)
  5. Connecticut (9-0)
  6. Kansas (8-1)
  7. Tennessee (7-1)
  8. Alabama (7-1)
  9. Arkansas (7-1)
  10. Arizona (7-1)
  11. Auburn (8-0)
  12. Baylor (6-2)
  13. Maryland (8-0)
  14. INDIANA (7-1)
  15. Duke (8-2)
  16. Kentucky (6-2)
  17. Illinois (6-2)
  18. Gonzaga (6-3)
  19. UCLA (7-2)
  20. Iowa State (7-1)
  21. Creighton (6-3)
  22. San Diego State (6-2)
  23. Mississippi State (8-0)
  24. TCU (6-1)
  25. Ohio State (6-2)

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami (FL) 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1.

