Cody Zeller Expected to Play Friday Versus Chicago

Former Indiana Hoosier Cody Zeller has recovered from surgery on his hand and looks to return to action Friday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to make his return to the court on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Zeller had surgery to repair his fractured left hand exactly four weeks ago today.

Zeller said Thursday that the bone has healed and he doesn't expect to be on a minutes restriction. He said it will be up to head coach James Borrego on how much he plays against the Bulls.

It was the second time Zeller had broken his hand in his career.

"Both of them were plays that I've done a million times, just pushing on a guy and I pop something in my hand and I miss a month," Zeller said. "I don't know what it is about me... At some point, I keep saying hopefully I get some good luck and can go the rest of the season or even the next few years without any of these kind of bad luck injuries."

The Hornets are currently 6-8 and on a three-game losing streak. They've been shorthanded at center the last month without Zeller's presence.

Bismack Biyombo filled in for Zeller at the starting center position while he was recovering.

Zeller has only appeared in one game this season in which he scored six points. This is his eighth season in the NBA and eighth with the Hornets as well. Zeller has established himself as a reliable starting center on this roster.

He will provide much-needed frontcourt depth on Friday night as the Hornets look to get back in the win column.

